Tuesday TV tips: The Derry Girls are ready for a relaxing day out

Scannal: Annie McCarrick

RTÉ One, 7pm

Scannal: Annie McCarrick — Annie McCarrick’s family had strong links to Ireland, and she fell in love with the country when she first came over here to study in 1987. By 1993, the 27-year-old was living and working in South Dublin and had many Irish friends. Annie was last seen alive on Friday, March 26, 1993, as she boarded a bus headed for Enniskerry in the foothills of the Wicklow mountains

In March 1993, a young American woman living in Dublin vanished without a trace. When other women started disappearing in the same area, some people were wondering if a serial killer was responsible. No one has ever been charged or convicted in this case.

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof

BBC1, 9pm

After the group is introduced to a surprise visitor who is close to Wim Hof’s heart, they strip down to their swimwear and enter an extremely powerful man-made blizzard. Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack watch on, glad that it’s not them.

Derry Girls

Channel 4, 9pm

After the stress of last week’s fundraising talent show, the girls are ready to let their hair down. And there’s a huge buzz in the Quinn household as they get ready for their trip to the legendary Barry’s amusement park in Portrush.

Sport

Champions League Live: semi final first leg, Manchester City v Real Madrid, 7.30pm, RTÉ2 and BT Sport.

Radio

Jessica Traynor talks to about her new poetry collection, , and Sophie Gorman previews Prime Video’s , starring Kelly Macdonald, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Dominic West.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: An international feel to this week’s Session Archives visit — tracks from Alt-J’s first radio session (from March 2012), Public Service Broadcasting (2013), who have Irish dates next month, and a track by homegrown favourite Kynsy from an acoustic home session that she recorded in 2021.