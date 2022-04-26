Tuesday TV tips: The Derry Girls are ready for a relaxing day out

RTÉ One, 7pm
In March 1993, a young American woman living in Dublin vanished without a trace. When other women started disappearing in the same area, some people were wondering if a serial killer was responsible. No one has ever been charged or convicted in this case.
After the group is introduced to a surprise visitor who is close to Wim Hof’s heart, they strip down to their swimwear and enter an extremely powerful man-made blizzard. Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack watch on, glad that it’s not them.
After the stress of last week’s fundraising talent show, the girls are ready to let their hair down. And there’s a huge buzz in the Quinn household as they get ready for their trip to the legendary Barry’s amusement park in Portrush.
Champions League Live: semi final first leg,v , 7.30pm, RTÉ2 and BT Sport.
Jessica Traynor talks to about her new poetry collection, , and Sophie Gorman previews Prime Video’s , starring Kelly Macdonald, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Dominic West.
An international feel to this week’s Session Archives visit — tracks from Alt-J’s first radio session (from March 2012), Public Service Broadcasting (2013), who have Irish dates next month, and a track by homegrown favourite Kynsy from an acoustic home session that she recorded in 2021.