Thursday TV tips: It's fight or flight time on Ultimate Hell Week

Luxury Fashion for Less

Channel 4, 8pm

Insiders spill the beans on how to buy luxury labels at huge discounts. They find almost identical clothes being sold by well-known brands at very different prices, and show exactly where to get today’s high-street fashions for a third less. Plus, the truth about designer outlet bargains, how to buy the best jeans, and how to bag Burberry leather without paying Burberry prices.

Super Garden

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Super Garden: Designer Paul Ferry with homeowners Tom and Catherine Moore. Picture: Andres Poveda

Five brand new budding designers from across the country, each get an identical garden as their blank canvas to create a show garden. The winner secures a coveted show garden spot at Bord Bia’s Bloom garden show.

Tom and Catherine Moore live with their four children Katie (18), Roisin (15), Emily (13), and Joshua (11) at their new home in Riverside. Tom and Catherine are American country music and BBQ mad. They play country music 24/7 and Tom loves slow-cooking brisket in the back-garden for hours. They want a garden that transports them to the American desert, somewhere like Texas, and that enables Tom to entertain family gatherings with his BBQ skills.

Ultimate Hell Week

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

28 civvies take on the Hell Week challenge — which has had a failure rate of more than 90% so far.

Over seven days, the recruits will be required to pass numerous rigorous physical and mental tests. Surviving on two to three hours of sleep a night they will have to overcome cold-water events, height tests and claustrophobic challenges as well as various trials of strength, stamina and determination.

Chivalry

Channel 4, 10pm

Comedy drama with a cast that includes Sienna Miller, Aisling Bea, Adjani Salmon, Lolly Adefope and Wanda Sykes, who was recently seen co-hosting the Oscars. Stars Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani who plays Bobby, an indie filmmaker who scored a critical hit with her low-budget debut movie. A studio promises to fund her follow up, a feminist Biblical biopic, on the condition that she steps in to help with the reshoots on a controversial thriller first.

Radio

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Carlos and Tom from Fontaines DC chat with Dan Hegarty about third album Skinty Fia.