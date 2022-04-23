Radio Highlights: An Taobh Tuathail turns 23; new drama on Radio 1

SATURDAY

DJ For a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Young Galwegian DJ Cian says music allows him to be confident and express himself — and he's got control of the decks in this episode. Email junior@rte.ie if your young selector is up for it.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Unearthing Slow Airs: tracing the roots of four slow airs from four corners of Ireland, to uncover how they have developed both culturally and musically, from their origin to now.

Drama on One

RTÉ 1, 8pm

Marconi and Me: A podcast producer finds a set of code books — the Marconi International Code books. They contain 500 pages of five-letter codes and their translations. The main character starts to read the codes obsessively, and twist them into her own life story. Written and narrated by Zoë Comyns.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The Abbey Theatre’s Artistic Director, Caitriona McLaughlin talks to Sean Rocks about Translations, the Brian Friel classic, in advance of its opening at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, and its June run at the Abbey.

TUESDAY

L-R: Joe Newman, Gus Unger-Hamilton, Gwil Sainsbury and Thom Green of Alt-J, in 2012: Studio 8 session of the same year revisited on The Alternative; Tuesday, 11pm, 2FM

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

Jörg Widmann signs off as principal conductor of Irish Chamber Orchestra after a decade-long tenure and in advance of his final concerts, we'll hear their performance of Mozart's final symphonies.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Jessica Traynor talks to Arena about Pit Lullabies, her new poetry collection, published by Bloodaxe Books; Sophie Gorman previews Prime Video's Ten Percent, starring Kelly Macdonald, Helena Bonham-Carter and Dominic West.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

An international feel to this week’s Session Archives visit — tracks from sessions by Alt-J (from March 2012), which was their first radio session, Public Service Broadcasting (2013), who have Irish dates next month, and a track by homegrown favourite Kynsy from an acoustic home session that she recorded in 2021.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Cork author Danny Denton tells Sean Rocks about his new novel, All Along the Echo (Atlantic, April), where a radio talk-show host and his producer take a road trip across Ireland to discover whether our lives are more than the stories we tell.

THURSDAY

Ceol a'Ghleanna

R na G, 7pm

Donegal fiddler Ciarán Ó Maonaigh presents his brand new music programme.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Inspired by Iceland's unique and beautiful landscapes, Damon Albarn brought us his second solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows in late 2021. On tonight's show, Dan brings us a recent performance that Albarn recorded live at LH3 studios.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Paul Herriott is joined by New Music Dublin festival director John Harris, as they bring us this evening's concert, featuring Ensemble Interforma and the National Symphony Orchestra.

Cereal

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

In the final episode, the kids turn spy with the help of Ryan Tubridy, infiltrating the Delahunt O’Reilly ball to finally get to the bottom of the mystery at the heart of The Novice.

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 10pm

A special edition of Cian O'Ciobháin's showcase of the eclectic, as it marks 23 years on air this weekend - focusing on electroclash, and taking requests at att@rte.ie.