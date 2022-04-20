Whoopi Goldberg and Chris O'Dowd among stars of Cartoon Saloon's new Netflix film

The crew at Cartoon Saloon are the pride of Irish film, using animation to weave a rich tapestry of story-telling that's drawn on Celtic mythology, nature and history in their Celtic Trilogy of Oscar-nominated movies, including The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea and Wolfwalkers.

To mark World Book Day, this upcoming Saturday, Netflix have today revealed their next animated smash, with Cartoon Saloon co-founder Nora Twomey at the helm - an adaptation of Ruth Stiles Gannett's fantasy book My Father’s Dragon.