Cork World Book Fest: Selected highlights over the next few days

Louise O’Neill, author of Only Ever Yours, Asking For It, and The Surface Breaks, as talks about writing fiction for young adults.
In Bessborough: Three Women. Three Decades. Three Stories of Courage by Deirdre Finnerty, three women confined in the Sacred Heart nuns’ institution in the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s, tell their stories Deirdre will discuss her book and the system that split families apart with Louise O’Neill.
Official Launch of One City One Book 2022, Cork city’s One City One Book programme 2022 celebrates Cónal Creedon’s short story collection Pancho and Leftie Ride Again.
Over a period of forty-five years, Bill Frisell has established himself as one of the most innovative and influential musicians at work today. His Cork-based biographer talks about the new book.
Celebrating the contemporary literary life of Cork, Gráinne McGuinness in discussion with Billy O’Callaghan, Catherine Kirwan, and Gráinne Murphy.
JP Quinn is Head of the Visitors’ Centre at University College Cork. He is the author of the children’s book A Bee at UCC (UCC 2021) He is currently writing a second children’s book A Tree at UCC which will be published in late 2022. He is also working on a contemporary short story collection and editing an anthology.
James Harpur and Danny Denton celebrate their debut novels in conversation with Alison Driscoll.
Literary agents provide advice for aspiring authors. At 11am, First Page Pitch will have 10 selected authors reading their first page to agents and attendees.
Sue Leonard chats to three of the authors who’ve featured in the Beginners Pluck section on the books pages of the Irish Examiner: Sheila Armstrong (How to Gut a fish); Edel Coffey (Breaking Point); Catherine Prasifka (None of this is serious).
British saxophonist Iain Ballamy has composed a setting of the poem ‘The Owl’ by the late Cork-based poet Matthew Sweeney.
Pop up poetry show will feature poets from the Blue Mondays Poetry Anthology 2021 with their own recitations, interspersed with ensemble performance pieces, where a few poets interact.
A collaboration between Cork City Libraries and Fiction at the Friary to celebrate writers who published books during the Covid pandemic and were unable to hold a launch.