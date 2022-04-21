Cork World Book Fest: Selected highlights over the next few days

Thursday, April 21

YA Revolution! with writer Louise O’Neill, The City Library, noon

Louise O’Neill, author of Only Ever Yours, Asking For It, and The Surface Breaks, as talks about writing fiction for young adults.

Book Launch: Bessborough: Three Women. Three Decades. Three Stories of Courage City Library, 3.30 pm

In Bessborough: Three Women. Three Decades. Three Stories of Courage by Deirdre Finnerty, three women confined in the Sacred Heart nuns’ institution in the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s, tell their stories Deirdre will discuss her book and the system that split families apart with Louise O’Neill.

Pancho and Leftie Ride Again by Cónal Creedon, The Farm Gate, 5pm

Cónal Creedon and Dogeen.

Official Launch of One City One Book 2022, Cork city’s One City One Book programme 2022 celebrates Cónal Creedon’s short story collection Pancho and Leftie Ride Again.

Bill Frisell, Beautiful Dreamer, Triskel Christchurch, 7pm

Over a period of forty-five years, Bill Frisell has established himself as one of the most innovative and influential musicians at work today. His Cork-based biographer talks about the new book.

A City of Writers, Triskel Christchurch, 8.30pm

Celebrating the contemporary literary life of Cork, Gráinne McGuinness in discussion with Billy O’Callaghan, Catherine Kirwan, and Gráinne Murphy.

Friday, April 22

Book Launch and story reading, The Bee at UCC, by J.P. Quinn City Library, 3pm

JP Quinn is Head of the Visitors’ Centre at University College Cork. He is the author of the children’s book A Bee at UCC (UCC 2021) He is currently writing a second children’s book A Tree at UCC which will be published in late 2022. He is also working on a contemporary short story collection and editing an anthology.

A Celebration of Debut Novels by two Cork writers, City Library, 8pm

James Harpur and Danny Denton celebrate their debut novels in conversation with Alison Driscoll.

Saturday, April 23

Edel Coffey.

A Morning with the Book Agents, City Library, 9.30am

Literary agents provide advice for aspiring authors. At 11am, First Page Pitch will have 10 selected authors reading their first page to agents and attendees.

Beginners Pluck, City Library, 2pm

Sue Leonard chats to three of the authors who’ve featured in the Beginners Pluck section on the books pages of the Irish Examiner: Sheila Armstrong (How to Gut a fish); Edel Coffey (Breaking Point); Catherine Prasifka (None of this is serious).

The Owl – A Setting of Matthew Sweeney’s Poem by Iain Ballamy, Triskel, 8pm

British saxophonist Iain Ballamy has composed a setting of the poem ‘The Owl’ by the late Cork-based poet Matthew Sweeney.

Matthew Sweeney.

Sunday, April 24

Poetry in the Park, Fitzgerald’s Park, 2.30pm

Pop up poetry show will feature poets from the Blue Mondays Poetry Anthology 2021 with their own recitations, interspersed with ensemble performance pieces, where a few poets interact.

Lost Launches, St Peter’s, North Main Street, 3pm

A collaboration between Cork City Libraries and Fiction at the Friary to celebrate writers who published books during the Covid pandemic and were unable to hold a launch.