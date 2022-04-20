Wednesday TV tips: The Darwin fraudsters and a 'killer clown' who murdered more than 30 people

A psychological profile of American serial killer Thor Nis Christiansen, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering four women between 1976 and 1979.
UTV, 9pm
The truth emerges as Anne and John are interviewed by the police, and the case goes to trial where Anne pleads not guilty on the grounds of marital coercion.
TG4, 9.15pm
In Charlestown Co Mayo, Myles Leonard organises the first Irish Kennel Club dog show since the pandemic.
There are 140 agricultural shows across Ireland and this scene is hugely popular with competitors and spectators. Every year thousands of people spend months of preparation before travelling the country to take part in the competitions every weekend. We see competitors giving everything to be Best in Show — from cattle to cakes, sheep-shearing to basket weaving, show-jumping to new technology, not forgetting the best vegetables, dog agility, art and craft.
A seventh series of this popular set of comedic, twisty, dark tales — with Daniel Mays, Jason Isaacs, Sophie Okonedo and Jessica Hynes among the guest stars. The opener takes place on a boat, the setting for a university reunion party.
GAA: U20 football championship, Connacht final,v . 7.20pm, TG4
Premier League:v , 7.45pm, Sky Sports
Gacy was known as the Killer Clown because he regularly performed at children's hospitals and charitable events as Patches the Clown. He assaulted more than 33 young men and boys at the time. Features previously unreleased interviews with the murderer and looks at the flawed investigation into his crimes.
The majority of his victims were found buried under his house, in the quiet northwest suburbs of Chicago. Fifty years later, DNA scientists are still trying to identify all of his victims, but thanks to 60 hours of unearthed audio between Gacy and his defense team, there is fresh perspective on the narcissistic mindset of the murderer and a deeper understanding of how he operated for so long with impunity. This documentary also features new interviews with key participants — including testimony from one of Gacy’s survivors.
Booker Prize-winner for his work on , Douglas Stuart talks about his new novel, .
New rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, plus historic notes and chats.
Dan Hegarty interviews Dara and Adam of Dublin noise-rockers Gilla Band about 2019 long-player — already deeply influential.