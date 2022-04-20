Wednesday TV tips: The Darwin fraudsters and a 'killer clown' who murdered more than 30 people

Born to Kill?

Virgin Media Two, 9pm

A psychological profile of American serial killer Thor Nis Christiansen, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering four women between 1976 and 1979.

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

UTV, 9pm

Monica Dolan as Anne Darwin, Mark Stanley as Mark Darwin and Dominic Aapplewhite as Anthony Darwin

The truth emerges as Anne and John are interviewed by the police, and the case goes to trial where Anne pleads not guilty on the grounds of marital coercion.

Beidh Aonach Amárach

TG4, 9.15pm

Beidh Aonach Amárach: Caitlín Nic Aoidh agus Muirígh. Charlestown Co.Mayo

In Charlestown Co Mayo, Myles Leonard organises the first Irish Kennel Club dog show since the pandemic.

There are 140 agricultural shows across Ireland and this scene is hugely popular with competitors and spectators. Every year thousands of people spend months of preparation before travelling the country to take part in the competitions every weekend. We see competitors giving everything to be Best in Show — from cattle to cakes, sheep-shearing to basket weaving, show-jumping to new technology, not forgetting the best vegetables, dog agility, art and craft.

Inside No 9

BBC Two, 10pm

A seventh series of this popular set of comedic, twisty, dark tales — with Daniel Mays, Jason Isaacs, Sophie Okonedo and Jessica Hynes among the guest stars. The opener takes place on a boat, the setting for a university reunion party.

Sport

GAA: U20 football championship, Connacht final, Leitrim v Mayo. 7.20pm, TG4

Premier League: Chelsea v Arsenal, 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

Netflix

Gacy was known as the Killer Clown because he regularly performed at children's hospitals and charitable events as Patches the Clown. He assaulted more than 33 young men and boys at the time. Features previously unreleased interviews with the murderer and looks at the flawed investigation into his crimes.

The majority of his victims were found buried under his house, in the quiet northwest suburbs of Chicago. Fifty years later, DNA scientists are still trying to identify all of his victims, but thanks to 60 hours of unearthed audio between Gacy and his defense team, there is fresh perspective on the narcissistic mindset of the murderer and a deeper understanding of how he operated for so long with impunity. This documentary also features new interviews with key participants — including testimony from one of Gacy’s survivors.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Booker Prize-winner for his work on Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart talks about his new novel, Young Mungo.

Unheard, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: New rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, plus historic notes and chats.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Dan Hegarty interviews Dara and Adam of Dublin noise-rockers Gilla Band about 2019 long-player The Talkies — already deeply influential.