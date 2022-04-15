Album review: Five stars for Skinty Fia, as Fontaines DC hit new heights 

★★★★★

We’ve all had that friend who moves to London and then comes home at Christmas and bores everyone witless by a) banging on about how much better everything is in the UK and b) how oppressed they feel as a Paddy Abroad.

And judging by interviews Fontaines DC frontman Grian Chatten has been giving in the run-up to the group’s third record – their first since relocating full time to Britain – there appeared reasonable grounds for fearing Skinty Fia would contain elements of misty-eyed whinge extravaganza from an Irishman exiled from the Auld Sod.

There is some of that but not nearly as much as there might have been. Fontaines DC have meanwhile pushed on from their early incarnation as a clattering mix of Mark E Smith acolytes and Brendan Behan cosplayers. Instead, they’ve incorporated Pixies and Radiohead references on an LP that is not only a highlight of their career to date but one which bends indie rock’s hokiest cliches into something new and daring.

Lyrically, the Dublin/Mayo/Monaghan band have always been divisive – it really comes down to whether a couplet such as “Dublin in the rain is mine/A pregnant city with a Catholic mind” makes you cheer or cringe. But with Skinty Fia they’ve outgrown those caricatures. It helps that Chatten seems to be drawing more on his personal life, rather than using the environment around him as a mood board.

Skinty Fia, by Fontaines DC.

Above all though, Skinty Fia – the group claim the title comes from an old Irish phrase meaning “the damnation of the deer” – is a rollicking, hurtling freight-train of a record. With its booming guitars, Big Shot feels arena-ready while How Cold Love Is repurposes the riff from Pixies’ Hang Wire with results that proceed from psychedelic to epic.

Skinty Fia, it is true, sags in the middle with a run of morose chuggers. And yet it builds to a pummelling conclusion with the hypnotic I Love You and then Nabokov, a woozy, five minute-plus slow jam that brims with fervour, fury and a feral energy (a word of warning: that “daze ya” chorus will get inside your head and refuse to leave). The track is one of the best things Fontaines DC have ever done and a fitting capstone on their finest album yet.