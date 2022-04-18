Easter Monday TV tips: Crime drama Redemption with Hunger Games star Paula Malcomson

Yu Ming is Ainm Dom

TG4, 8.15pm

Yu Ming is Ainm Dom

Yu Ming, bored with life in China, decides to visit a random country and picks Ireland by spinning a globe in a library. An atlas informs him that the official language of Ireland is “Gaelic”, so he becomes fluent in Irish before his trip.

Redemption

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Six-part crime drama, which sees plain-speaking, dedicated Liverpool detective DI Colette Cunningham take a call from Dublin when her daughter's body is found.

Finky

TG4, 9.30pm

Dara Devaney and Diarmuid de Faoite in Finky

Micí Finky, a musician and puppeteer looking to escape his past, steals an envelope full of cash and runs off to Scotland with his childhood friend Tom Tom. On their first night in Glasgow, Finky suffers a horrible accident and is left paralysed from the waist down. He hits rock bottom but is given a chance at redemption.

Sport

Ireland first division: Waterford Utd v Cork City, 2pm; Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town, 7.45pm LOITV

Superstar

Disney+

Documentary series profiling six celebrities. First is Whitney Houston, who became a global icon in the 1980s, but died at the age of 48 in 2012. Others featured are basketball player Kobe Bryant; actors John Ritter and Robin Williams; comedian Richard Pryor; and singer-songwriter George Michael.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: A Bank Holiday wrap on the recent centenary celebrations of James Joyce’s Ulysses, with Anne Enright and Colm Toibin.