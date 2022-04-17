Easter Sunday TV tips: A much-needed extension for the Parsons family in DIY SOS

The Bible

TG4, 1pm

Extravagant production of the first part of the book of Genesis. Its main highlights are the Garden of Eden, the first brothers, Noah and his family obeying God to build an ark for the Flood and Abraham’s attempted sacrifice of Isaac. Stars Richard Harris.

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Baz and the team meet the Parsons family in Longwood, Co. Meath and set about building their much-needed extension to cater for their sons’ needs.

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

ITV, 9pm

4-part drama on consecutive nights about ex-teacher and prison officer John Darwin and his wife Anne. In March 2002, Darwin was spotted paddling out to sea in his canoe and was reported missing when he failed to turn up for work. 24 hours later, the paddle and wreckage from the canoe was found, and a death certificate was issued. Even the couple’s sons believed their father was dead. And Anne claimed his life insurance. Then he reappeared in 2007 claiming amnesia.

The Great House Revival

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Monaghan local Paul McPhillips and his former ballerina Judith Caffrey, from Co Offaly, bought Anderson’s pub shop on the quiet main street of Drum. With a purchase price of €48k, it leaves them with a budget of €250k to restore it.

Sport

Munster Hurling Championship: Waterford v Tipperary, throw in 2pm; Cork v Limerick in Páirc Ui Chaoimh, throw in 4pm; RTÉ2

Women’s FA Cup semi-final. Arsenal v Chelsea, 1215pm, BBC Two.

FA Cup: Chelsea v Crystal Palace, 4.30pm ITV

Radio

The Lyric Feature, LyricFM, 6pm: Claire Cunningham tells the stories of three poets whose work has been rediscovered: Emily Lawless, Freda Laughton, and Ellen Taylor.