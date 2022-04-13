Cork Choral Festival: Ó Riada winner gives voice to Ulysses    

The Cork International Choral Festival makes a welcome return to live events this May bank holiday weekend with thousands of singers, converging on the city for the five-day jamboree. Among the panoply of events, fans of contemporary music will not want to miss Chamber Choir Ireland’s return to St Fin Barre’s Cathedral.

The 16-voice professional choir will perform new works by American composer John Luther Adams and Denmark’s John Frandsen under director Paul Hilier. Heading the programme is Sea Songs, a work by the late Steve Martland, who died of a heart attack at the age of 58 in 2013.

From Liverpool, Martland, was an unconventional figure in British music. Adopting the grittier image of a rock musician rather than the genteel mien of a classical performer, Martland was an outspoken critic of the music establishment, preferring to work with smaller ensembles. He formed his own band to perform his edgy rhythmic work that drew on jazz, folk, and rock music.

Following the Martland piece is a work that also promises diversity of rhythms and influences. Daragh Black Hynes’s winning entry of the Sean O Riada Competition, Behind This Light will receive its premiere.

In terms of musical style, Black Hynes cites an eclectic range of influences in his work, some going back to his childhood experiences. “There was a great mix of music played in my home in Clontarf growing up. My mother Emer studied music at UCC and teaches piano; my father taught himself to play uilleann pipes so there was Irish and classical music alongside blues and rock played in the house.”

Hynes dropped violin and clarinet lessons before settling on guitar. “I heard Jimi Hendrix when I was twelve years old and that really blew my mind. I practiced constantly. I wanted to be Jimi Hendrix.”

Along with his rock star aspirations, Hynes was also listening to other music. “I took a deep dive into classical music in my teens and never came back up. It was listening to the music of Bach, Debussy, Chopin, Ravel and Stravinsky that made me want to be a composer and I started writing my first compositions for classcial guitar and piano as a teenager and I never stopped.”

On graduation from DIT, Black-Hynes took an unusual next step, moving to Beijing to study for a postgraduate degree that required him not only to hone his compositional skills but also to become fluent in Mandarin. “I always had an interest in Chinese culture. My grandfather was involved in setting up the Irish embassy in China in the 1980s. He loved it there and my grandparents house had lots of Chinese paintings and souvenirs and I had an impression of the country from an early age.”

Returning to Ireland, Black Hynes coped well with lockdown completing a PhD and recording an album of electronic music.

The winning entry takes its title from lines in Proteus, in Joyce’s Ulysses: “Darkly they are there behind this light, shining in the darkness.”

Black Hynes says Ulysses is a novel bursting with poetic verse. "I wanted to harvest the most poetic lines and compile my own text. That was the fun part.” The judging panel commended “the adventurous harmonic language” that “mirrors the famous stream of consciousness.”

Although Black Hynes has worked up a considerable portfolio of work, it’s mostly instrumental. “Writing for choir is different. You can write all sorts of whacky stuff for instruments, but you have to be much more careful writing for voice. It is the most sensitive instrument, and you must make sure that you write something that works.

The performance will give the composer a chance to catch up with the Cork side of his family. “My mother grew up on Richmond Hill and Cork is like a second home to me. Growing up I loved listening to the Ó Riada Sa Gaiety album with Ceoltóirí Chualann: Ó Riada is a legend and it’s a great honour to be chosen as a winner of the competition with his name attached to it- and to hear my piece being performed by a group of the calibre of Chamber Choir Ireland. I know it will be done as well as it could possibly be done."

Chamber Choir Ireland perform as part of Cork International Choral Festival at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral in Cork at 7.30pm on Friday, April 29th. See https://www.corkchoral.ie/

