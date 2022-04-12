Derry Girls review: Great to have them back, complete with Liam Neeson cameo 

So, what happened?

Episode one of season three of Derry Girls opens with a typically OTT narration from Erin McCool (Saoirse-Monica Jackson). “They told us we were young, yet we understood the enormity of it, we understood what was at stake,” she muses over a compilation of cars aflame, armed men in balaclavas, and the Derry Girls themselves.

Her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), and Michelle’s cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) come into view. It becomes apparent the five have spent their summer documenting life in Derry under the Troubles in the hopes of an Oscar nod. As the wee English lad points out, some kids got one for making a short film about the Berlin Wall.

Derry Girls is back — and as funny as ever.

But, subtle and demure as always, Michelle points out that what they have so far is, well, shite. So instead, they get to worrying about their forthcoming GCSE results which, to Clare’s mind anyways, will define the rest of their lives.

Of course, a bump into Sister Michael (Siobhán McSweeney) does little to quell anxieties, especially when she reveals she’s already seen their results. In an ominous tone, she advises them to "make the most of the time you have left."

“Those exams were our only chance,” Clare cries, “we’re girls, we’re poor, we’re from Northern Ireland and we’re Catholic for God’s sake!”

If only the girls could find a way to get to those results first...

Sister Michael (Siobhan McSweeney) is her familiar dour self.

Are all the gang the new series?

Yep. Along with Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James, all our old favourites are back. There’s Ma Mary (Tara Lynne O'Neill) and Aunt Sarah (Kathy Kiera Clarke) and Da Gerry (Tommy Tiernan) and Granda Joe (Ian McElhinney) plus ultimate dose Jenny Joyce (Leah O'Rourke).

Any new characters?

Ginger cat Seamus, granda Joe’s new best friend with homicidal tendencies, is a new addition — and a further cause of tension between Joe and Gerry. There is also a delightful cameo from Liam Neeson who plays a Royal Ulster Constabulary officer and questions the Derry Girls about their involvement in a robbery at their Catholic girls' school, Our Lady Immaculate College. But he gets more than he bargained for when Erin turns the tables and starts to interrogate him about the lack of Catholic officers in his police force. When the girls (and James) are informed they can call one parent or guardian to come down to the station, they decide to pick the one person they know can wear anyone down — Uncle Colm (Kevin McAleer).

Despite fans fears, Nicola Coughlan is front and centre in the opening episode of season three of Derry Girls.

Did it live up to expectations?

Yes. The plot is hilarious, there are plenty of zingy one-liners (like when Michelle picks up a VCR of Braveheart and exclaims “Jesus, this looks class. This Scottish drag queen takes on the entire British army") and Uncle Colm’s involvement in episode one is simply perfect. A side plot involving Da Gerry and Granda Joe covering up the murder of a rabbit also provides plenty of laughs.

Fans of Clare/Nicola Coughlan can also be assured that despite the information circling around that the Galway actress has less of a part to play in this season due to conflicting filming schedules with Bridgerton, from what we’ve seen so far, she’s front and centre having panic attacks at every turn — we wouldn’t expect anything less.

Derry Girls airs Tuesdays at 9.15pm on Channel 4.