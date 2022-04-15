Film Review: The Northman is full of blood and thunder

"Alexander Skarsgård is superbly cast as the avenging Amleth, a great, hulking savage — ‘a beast clad in man-flesh’ — who is never happier than when he is ankle-deep in his enemy’s intestines"
Film Review: The Northman is full of blood and thunder

Alexander Skarsgård stars as Amleth and Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga in director Robert Eggers’ Viking epic The Northman

Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 13:00
Declan Burke

★★★

The blood and thunder of Norse mythology is given its full due in Robert Eggers’ The Northman (16s), which stars Alexander Skarsgård. 

He plays Prince Amleth, a Viking warrior who vows to avenge the murder of his father, King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke), by his uncle, Fjolnir the Brotherless (Claes Bang), a villain who compounds his regicide by marrying Amleth’s mother, Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman).

Set in Iceland in the early ninth century, The Northman has the same basic plot as Shakespeare’s Hamlet but Eggers, who co-writes the script with the Icelandic novelist Sjón, is far more interested in slings and arrows (and swords and axes, etc.) than he is in monologues meditating on the nature of outrageous fortune. Amleth’s world is one of ice and filth, mud and blood, and especially blood: there’s gore by the bucketload here, along with all manner of stabbings, hackings and decapitations.

Alexander Skarsgård is superbly cast as the avenging Amleth, a great, hulking savage — ‘a beast clad in man-flesh’ — who is never happier than when he is ankle-deep in his enemy’s intestines, and there’s strong support from Claes Bang, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the enchantress Olga of the Birch Forest.

Beautifully shot by Jarin Blaschke, who has a canny eye for foregrounding the mayhem against a backdrop of bleak, freezing wilderness, the film is an absorbing blend of elements from classical mythology, with witches, magical swords, epic journeys and doom-laden prophecies all playing their part.

(cinema release)

Read More

Alexander Skarsgard: 'I had never seen an epic Viking film told in an accurate way'

More in this section

Anatomy of a Scandal: Sleaze and secrets to the fore in new Netflix series  Anatomy of a Scandal: Sleaze and secrets to the fore in new Netflix series 
Album review: Five stars for Skinty Fia, as Fontaines DC hit new heights  Album review: Five stars for Skinty Fia, as Fontaines DC hit new heights 
'I am, in fact, autistic': Blindboy Boatclub reveals autism diagnosis on his podcast 'I am, in fact, autistic': Blindboy Boatclub reveals autism diagnosis on his podcast
#Unwindfilm reviewmovie reviewmoviesthe northmanthe lost cityoperation mincemeat
<p>Nick Mason of Pink Floyd also has his own band, who played in Dublin recently. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)</p>

Tom Dunne: Great to see Pink Floyd back in the game with Ukraine tune 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices