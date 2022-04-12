Podcast Corner: Sentimental Garbage, John Peel and other new shows to check out

Sentimental Garbage

Caroline O’Donoghue’s Sentimental Garbage (widely available) has long been one of the best podcasts around, but it garnered wider love last year as she partnered with Dolly Alderton for the mini-series Sentimental in the City, looking back on Sex and the City. Prescient timing, with And Just Like That… proving one of the TV hits of last year - well, people watched it anyway; whether they had anything good to say about it, though… - as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte reunited. Sorry Samantha.

And now Sentimental in the City is back for the month of April looking back on the SATC followup. The first of three episodes is more than an appetiser, clocking in at over two hours. Regular Sentimental Garbage programming resumes in May. All proceeds from the month of April go to British Ukrainian Aid.

Peel Acres

BBC Radio 6 DJ Tom Ravenscroft, son of John Peel, has just concluded the first season of Peel Acres (BBC Sounds) which sees a bevy of guests visit the home of his dad, who died in 2004, and pick out their favourite records from his vast collection. Luminaries such as Damon Albarn, Four Tet, and one of the most exciting jazz artists around, Nubya Garcia, have all visited, with Adam Buxton helping to wrap things up.

He tells Ravenscroft he feels underqualified, considering his taste is quite mainstream and he never listened to Peel’s influential show. “That’s fine,” Ravenscroft reassures him. “What I didn’t want this podcast ever to be was nostalgic. If you just brought fans in all the time then it’d be them talking about their experience of listening to dad’s shows, whereas for me, it was about listening to the collection itself.”

Stretch Marks

Stretch Marks (widely available) sees Owning It: The Anxiety Podcast host Caroline Foran and Everymum host Sinead O'Moore take on a new weekly podcast “celebrating the stretch of motherhood - not the bounce back”. After an initial ‘getting to know you’ episode, they discuss the body stretch and how mothers’ “relationships with our bodies can take a downward turn after giving birth and even during pregnancy”. As O’Moore says, “Pregnancy can’t not alter your perspective of yourself.”

Best Friend Therapy

Another podcast host with a new show is How to Fail’s Elizabeth Day, who has linked up with psychotherapist Emma Reed-Turrell for Best Friend Therapy (widely available). With new episodes every Monday, they are aiming to tackle the challenges we face in daily life. The first couple of episodes take on boundaries and the games played at work, in friendships, and with partners.