Limerick rapper Denise Chaila to support Ed Sheeran on Mathematics tour

Limerick rapper Denise Chaila will support Ed Sheeran on his Irish tour.

The 'Out The Gaff' rapper will perform to a home audience at Thomond Park as part of the stint, as well as crowds at Croke Park, Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh and Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast.

Brighton-based Maisie Peters has also been announced as a special guest for the tour which starts in Croke Park on Saturday, April 23.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, fans at the eight outdoor gigs in Ireland will be treated to an 'in the round' experience as part of the + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced 'Mathematics Tour') in Cork, Limerick, Dublin and Belfast. [see below for your chance to win a fantastic prize] A 360° revolving stage will be set up in the centre of the arenas to ensure the best possible view and audio for concert-goers.

The concerts will run on a paperless system. This is driven by Ed Sheeran's aim to combat ticket scalpers and touts, aka "unethical secondary ticketing and resale".

This means that a fully-charged mobile phone is a must if you are heading to any of the gigs.

Your ticket (which cost either €81, general or €91, seated) will be in an app or a 'wallet' on your phone. The email confirming your ticket purchase is not your ticket.

A number of tickets are still available for some of the extra dates. Check ticketmaster.ie.