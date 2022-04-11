Limerick rapper Denise Chaila to support Ed Sheeran on Mathematics tour

Maisie Peters has also been announced as a special guest for the tour
Limerick rapper Denise Chaila to support Ed Sheeran on Mathematics tour

Denise Chaila will support Ed Sheeran on his Irish tour

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 12:35
Nicole Glennon

Limerick rapper Denise Chaila will support Ed Sheeran on his Irish tour.

The 'Out The Gaff' rapper will perform to a home audience at Thomond Park as part of the stint, as well as crowds at Croke Park, Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh and Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast.

Brighton-based Maisie Peters has also been announced as a special guest for the tour which starts in Croke Park on Saturday, April 23.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, fans at the eight outdoor gigs in Ireland will be treated to an 'in the round' experience as part of the + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced 'Mathematics Tour') in Cork, Limerick, Dublin and Belfast. [see below for your chance to win a fantastic prize] A 360° revolving stage will be set up in the centre of the arenas to ensure the best possible view and audio for concert-goers.

The concerts will run on a paperless system. This is driven by Ed Sheeran's aim to combat ticket scalpers and touts, aka "unethical secondary ticketing and resale".

This means that a fully-charged mobile phone is a must if you are heading to any of the gigs.

Your ticket (which cost either €81, general or €91, seated) will be in an app or a 'wallet' on your phone. The email confirming your ticket purchase is not your ticket.

A number of tickets are still available for some of the extra dates. Check ticketmaster.ie.

Read More

Tommy Tiernan Show review: Denise Chaila links modern rap with the Fianna

More in this section

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland review: Laura fights against the odds to ‘come home forever’ DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland review: Laura fights against the odds to ‘come home forever’
Film review: All The Old Knives is as much a love story as it is a spy thriller Film review: All The Old Knives is as much a love story as it is a spy thriller
Film review: Revelations, double-crosses, and betrayals come thick and fast in The Outfit Film review: Revelations, double-crosses, and betrayals come thick and fast in The Outfit
Person: Ed SheeranPerson: Denise ChailaPerson: Maisie Peters
<p>Cabaret co-stars Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne both won awards (Ian West/PA)</p>

Jessie Buckley wins an Olivier as Cabaret secures top prizes at awards ceremony

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices