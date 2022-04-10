DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland review: Laura fights against the odds to ‘come home forever’

Sunday evening’s episode of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland saw the team of volunteers take on a massive project in Santry, Co Dublin.

They were at the home of David and Laura Costello. In June 2020, Laura was left partially paralysed following a rare birth event while giving birth to her fourth baby, Daniel. Laura’s heart stopped for 45 minutes, and she had extremely low brain activity in ICU. However, the devoted mum is a fighter and rallied through. She since spent a year in the National Rehabilitation Hospital learning to talk, walk and regain who she was. The first words she uttered were “Happy birthday, Daniel” to her baby, one year after she fell ill.

For 18 months, David was caring for their five children - Dylan, Thomas, Matthew, Sophie and baby Daniel – by himself in their home. Laura’s health battle left her with a home unsuited to her new needs, which include her use of a wheelchair and her continuing rehabilitation. Enter Baz Ashmawy and DIY SOS.

“Laura and David’s story is absolutely heartbreaking. A born mother, Laura was almost taken away from her family so suddenly and her spirit has shone through in such an inspiring way that I cannot wait to get stuck into building this new home and finally bringing her back from the hospital,” said Ashmawy.

David told the team they needed a house that would be suitable for Laura, and that would still facilitate her rehabilitation. For Laura, she wanted just one thing: “reading the kids a bedtime story.”

Laura’s positive attitude is what drives her, and she said she is a determined woman – anything doctors told her she couldn’t do, she has done. She credits her husband’s support with her ability to focus on her recovery. “Because he’s amazing at home, I get to be amazing here,” she told Ashmawy. “Anything is possible with the support of my family.” She looks on the bright side always, telling the presenter “I don’t have time to focus on anything negative.”

Baz Ashmawy with the Costello family

Laura’s inspiring story prompted an outpouring of support from volunteers, made up for friends, neighbours, family, and complete strangers, some of whom travelled from all over the country each morning to spend nine days transforming the Costello home. They were encouraged in their endeavours by the Artane Band, who performed on the street outside the house, and by Damien Dempsey, who did an intimate gig for all involved.

The front garden was reconfigured to allow Laura access to her home through the front door. The side alley was unrecognisable in its new form as a fun route to their garden, to which was added a gorgeous shelter, featuring birch trees that grow through the table and out through the roof.

Inside the house, everything has been adapted to suit Laura, from the kitchen to the smart home system that has been installed throughout to give her more independence. A lift at the heart of the home granted Laura her wish, allowing her to go upstairs and into her children’s bedrooms to do her favourite thing: read bedtime stories at their bedsides.

Laura finally got to come home to live once again with her husband and children. Re-entering her transformed home, Laura said she felt it was “too good to be true" and that she was “incredibly lucky.” She and Davis said they both felt a sense of love in the house, which they credit to the team of volunteers who kindly helped to reunite the family under one roof for the first time in their baby’s life.

“I’m coming home forever,” Laura said after seeing her home. She said the volunteers gave her "a second chance at a great life.” It was an emotional episode and a massive undertaking. Team lead Liam Flynn described the makeover as “the toughest one to date” but it was worth it to see the family of seven reunited at last. “They’ve restored the house and my faith in humanity,” Ashmawy said of the volunteers.