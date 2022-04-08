Friday TV Tips: Hold me now — Johnny Logan and Dara Ó Briain live this evening

Over the course of 15 days, seven celeb pilgrims — Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Monty Panesar, Nick Hewer, Scarlett Moffatt, Shazia Mirza, Louisa Clein, and Will Bayley — follow in the footsteps of sixth-century Irish monk, Saint Columba, for a journey that begins in Donegal and ends on Iona.
Dara Ó Briain will be on the show this evening to talk about his current comedy tour 'So...Where Were We?' and the joy of being back on stage after two years of pacing the house.
Johnny Logan will perform live to mark the first anniversary of the passing of Shay Healy.
Marty Morrissey will discuss why this year is a major experiment for the GAA and he’ll also be thanking the clubs and counties around the country for their overwhelming support following the passing of his late mother Peggy.
Three Irish CODAs (children of deaf adults), Declan Buckley, Amanda Coogan and Shane O'Reilly, will talk about the very positive impact growing up the children of deaf adults had on their lives.
Having shot to Late Late Toy Show fame in 2012, then going on later to star in Ferdia Walsh-Peelo from Wicklow will chat to Ryan Tubridy about his career and what is next. Ferdia will also perform live on the show with his new band ‘The Fynches'.and featuring in the Best film Oscar-winning film CODA, 22-year-old
Soccer:v (ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2). Premier League: v (ko 8pm, Sky Sports).
Espionage agents Henry and Celia, are two former lovers enjoying a few reminiscences over a dinner. Conversation turns to the hijacking of a flight, which ended with the deaths of everyone aboard. Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton play the pair, supported by Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce.
Netflix
The latest project from Game of Thrones co-creators and showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss. A comedy following the fortunes of Hunter and Kevin, the only two metal fans in their high school. They’re trying to get a band off the ground and need a bass player so they ask a female cellist to take on the role.
Netflix
South Korean drama: Veteran operative Kang-in is the leader of BlackTeam, dedicated to keeping an eye on secret missions carried out by foreign nationals in the country. An investigation into his team’s activities could reveal that every report they file is a fake.
German conductor Anja Bihlmaier returns to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra in works by Ustvolskaya and Schumann, with Clara Jumi-Kang performing one of most loved violin concertos by Mendelssohn.
Episode 3 of the crunchy talent-show mystery: Katie and Aoife aren’t talking, Fergus is furious, but Xander is pretty uninterested — what happens if presenter Rian digs deeper?