Friday TV Tips: Hold me now — Johnny Logan and Dara Ó Briain live this evening

Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles

BBC2, 9pm

Over the course of 15 days, seven celeb pilgrims — Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Monty Panesar, Nick Hewer, Scarlett Moffatt, Shazia Mirza, Louisa Clein, and Will Bayley — follow in the footsteps of sixth-century Irish monk, Saint Columba, for a journey that begins in Donegal and ends on Iona.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Dara Ó Briain will be on the show this evening to talk about his current comedy tour 'So...Where Were We?' and the joy of being back on stage after two years of pacing the house.

Johnny Logan will perform live to mark the first anniversary of the passing of Shay Healy.

Marty Morrissey will discuss why this year is a major experiment for the GAA and he’ll also be thanking the clubs and counties around the country for their overwhelming support following the passing of his late mother Peggy.

Three Irish CODAs (children of deaf adults), Declan Buckley, Amanda Coogan and Shane O'Reilly, will talk about the very positive impact growing up the children of deaf adults had on their lives.

Having shot to Late Late Toy Show fame in 2012, then going on later to star in Sing Street and featuring in the Best film Oscar-winning film CODA, 22-year-old Ferdia Walsh-Peelo from Wicklow will chat to Ryan Tubridy about his career and what is next. Ferdia will also perform live on the show with his new band ‘The Fynches'.

Sport

Soccer: St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk (ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2). Premier League: Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (ko 8pm, Sky Sports).

All the Old Knives

Amazon

Espionage agents Henry and Celia, are two former lovers enjoying a few reminiscences over a dinner. Conversation turns to the hijacking of a flight, which ended with the deaths of everyone aboard. Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton play the pair, supported by Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce.

Metal Lords

Netflix

Metal Lords: Adrian Greensmith as Hunter. Picture: Scott Patrick Green/Netflix

The latest project from Game of Thrones co-creators and showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss. A comedy following the fortunes of Hunter and Kevin, the only two metal fans in their high school. They’re trying to get a band off the ground and need a bass player so they ask a female cellist to take on the role.

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Netflix

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (L to R) Song Jae-lim as Jae-gyu, EL as Hui-won, Yang Dong-keun as Manager Hong, Park Jin-young as Jeong-dae, Sul Kyung-gu as Ji Gang-in in Yaksha: Ruthless Operations. Picture: Jeong Kyung-hwa/Netflix

South Korean drama: Veteran operative Kang-in is the leader of BlackTeam, dedicated to keeping an eye on secret missions carried out by foreign nationals in the country. An investigation into his team’s activities could reveal that every report they file is a fake.

Radio

Lyric Live, Lyric FM, 7pm: German conductor Anja Bihlmaier returns to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra in works by Ustvolskaya and Schumann, with Clara Jumi-Kang performing one of most loved violin concertos by Mendelssohn.

Cereal, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Episode 3 of the crunchy talent-show mystery: Katie and Aoife aren’t talking, Fergus is furious, but Xander is pretty uninterested — what happens if presenter Rian digs deeper?