Tuesday TV Tips: Derry Girls is back for final series

Derry Girls

Channel 4, 9.15pm

Writer Lisa McGee in front of a Derry Girls mural in Dublin, ahead of the premiere for the third series of Channel 4's Derry Girls at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The third and final series of the hit show that brought us Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn — and Cork’s Siobhan McSweeney. Writer Lisa McGee says: “It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly... very slowly... start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase.”

Julia Omelette / Coq au Vin

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

David Hyde Pierce and Sarah Lancaster in Julia Omelette

Sarah Lancaster and David Hyde Pierce star in this drama inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic.

An Diabhal Inti (Last in Series)

TG4, 10pm

Olwen Fouéré as Biddy Early. Picture: Martin Maguire

Long after the European witch hunts were over, it is said that Biddy Early, a bean feasa from County Clare, was accused of being a ‘witch’ by Catholic clergy.

Sport

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifiers: Sweden v Republic of Ireland (ko 5.30pm, RTÉ2).

Uefa Champions League: Real Madrid v Chelsea (ko 8pm, BT Sport, RTÉ2).

Ireland First Division: Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers (ko 7.45pm, LOITV).

Radio

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Ahead of the release of third studio album Skinty Fia, Dan Hegarty presents a documentary which looks at Fontaines DC’s debut album Dogrel.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Jenn Gannon takes a look at season two of

Netflix series Russian Doll,

while John Self reviews Louise Kennedy’s new novel Trespass.