Sunday TV Tips: Kelly and Paddy take on the grind of converting an 1830s mill

And  Ireland v Italy, women's six nations
The Great House Revival: Kelly and Paddy in Dunleer face the challenge of lockdowns, the threat of losing their mortgage, and camping out with their respective mammies during their first pregnancy and the birth of their daughter Caragh

Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

In for a Penny

Virgin Media One, 7.30pm

Stephen Mulhern gives members of the public a chance to win anything from the price of their petrol to a sizable cash prize.

The Great House Revival

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Gym manager, Kelly, and barber, Paddy, were gifted a patch of land in the small town of Dunleer, Co Louth, by Paddy’s parents. They plan a comfy new build, but hidden under a ball of ivy on site, they uncovered a towering mill built in the 1830s and they set about converting it.

Gentleman Jack

BBC One, 9pm

Gentleman Jack: Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister, Timothy West as Jeremy Lister. Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Lookout Point/Jay Brooks
Suranne Jones is back for a second series as landowner and industrialist Anne Lister. The series is based on the collected diaries of Lister, which contain over four million words and are written largely in secret code, documenting a lifetime of lesbian relationships.

Sport

Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Italy (ko 5pm, RTÉ2).

Premier League: Norwich v Burnley (ko 2pm); Manchester City v Liverpool (ko 4.30pm, Sky Sports).

Women’s Football: Division 2 final, Armagh v Kerry (throw-in 2pm; Division 1 final, Donegal v Meath (throw-in 4pm, TG4).

Radio

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Tenducci in Ireland: Michael Lee goes behind the scenes of the Irish Baroque Orchestra’s album The Trials of Tenducci, and looks at
the life and work of a superstar
castrato singer in Georgian Dublin.

Siansa Gael Linn 2022, R na G, 7.30pm: Eight young traditional music groups compete in the final of the prestigious Siansa Gael Linn competition live from the National Concert Hall. Craolfar beo.

<p>Chris Pine in All the Old Knives</p>

Film review: All The Old Knives is as much a love story as it is a spy thriller

READ NOW
