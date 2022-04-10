Sunday TV Tips: Kelly and Paddy take on the grind of converting an 1830s mill

Stephen Mulhern gives members of the public a chance to win anything from the price of their petrol to a sizable cash prize.
Gym manager, Kelly, and barber, Paddy, were gifted a patch of land in the small town of Dunleer, Co Louth, by Paddy’s parents. They plan a comfy new build, but hidden under a ball of ivy on site, they uncovered a towering mill built in the 1830s and they set about converting it.
BBC One, 9pm
Suranne Jones is back for a second series as landowner and industrialist Anne Lister. The series is based on the collected diaries of Lister, which contain over four million words and are written largely in secret code, documenting a lifetime of lesbian relationships.
Women’s Six Nations:v (ko 5pm, RTÉ2).
Premier League:v (ko 2pm); v (ko 4.30pm, Sky Sports).
Women’s Football: Division 2 final,v (throw-in 2pm; Division 1 final, v (throw-in 4pm, TG4).
the life and work of a superstar
castrato singer in Georgian Dublin.
Eight young traditional music groups compete in the final of the prestigious Siansa Gael Linn competition live from the National Concert Hall. Craolfar beo.