Ten family-friendly movies to stream on Disney+ and Netflix over the Easter holidays

1. The Adam Project, Netflix

Tackling the grief of losing a parent while in the midst of an alien invasion, The Adam Project has a stellar cast lead by Ryan Reynolds and manages to be hilariously funny while tugging at the heartstrings. Suitable for older tweens and teenagers, this movie has something for everyone.

2. Encanto, Disney +

A fantastic soundtrack from Lin-Manuel Miranda is the backdrop to the story of Mirabel who discovers that she might be the key to saving the magic that holds her family together.

3. Turning Red, Disney +

The best animated portrayal of what it's like to be a teenage girl yet, Turning Red sees Mei trying to balance friends, family and the uncontrollable urge to explode into a giant red panda.

4. Yes Day, Netflix

Jennifer Garner is the mother who changes the rules for one day, saying yes to her kid's wildest dreams - albeit with a few ground rules.

5. Better Nate than Ever, Disney +

Join Nate, a boy with big dreams of taking the stage of Broadway as he travels to New York for a once in a lifetime adventure. If you love musicals you'll love this.

6. My Octopus Teacher, Netflix

A filmmaker forms an unusual and close bond with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest. Extraordinarily moving.

7. Ice Age, Adventures of Buck Wild, Disney +

Thrill-seeking brothers Crash and Eddie join Buck Wild to take on the dinosaurs of the Lost World. Thoroughly enjoyable and if you like it there are five more Ice Age movies to enjoy.

8. Vivo, Netflix

A music-loving kinkajou monkey voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song to an old friend.

9. Cheaper by the Dozen, Disney +

Zach Braff stars in the latest reboot of this classic movie, which follows a blended family of 12 navigating a hectic home life and a family business. Filled with goofy laughs that the kids will love.

10. Spy Kids, Netflix

An oldie but such a goodie, follow brother and sister as they try to save their parents from the clutches of an evil mastermind. And also, it stars Antonio Banderas.