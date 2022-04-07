Question of Taste: Dingle singer Pauline Scanlon selects her favourite music and TV

Pauline Scanlon is a singer from Dingle, Co Kerry. Involved in Donal Lunny’s Atlantic Arc project and the Leonard Cohen tribute Bird On The Wire, she has also released a solo album, The Unquiet. Pauline also works with the FairPlé organisation seeking to address equality in music for women. Upcoming gigs include the Mick Lally Theatre Galway (April 8), Duncairn Belfast (April 9), Pepper Canister Church, Dublin (April 14), Royal Theatre Castlebar (May 19), INEC Killarney (May 21). See http://www.paulinescanlon.net/

Best recent book you've read: I recently re-read Unsung Hero by Michael Smith about the absolutely mesmerising and fascinating character that was Tom Crean. I don’t often read things twice, but the stories are just so fascinating.

Best recent film: I, Tonya. It didn’t come out recently, but I watched it recently and absolutely loved it.

Best recent gig you’ve seen: The Staves in Galway, perfection!

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old): I’m absolutely loving Yebba at the moment; Boomerang is amazing.

First ever piece of music that really moved you: I actually sang this at a session in Campbell’s Tavern in Co Galway last night, Tecumseh Valley by Townes Van Zandt.

The best gig you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!): Springsteen, every time.

Tell us about your TV viewing: I like to a nice healthy combination of absolute trash and something more substantial. I’m a binger, I like to put in the hours. Euphoria was the last thing I loved.

Radio listening and/or podcasts: I am a talk radio and podcast addict, I do loads of driving so they keep me company. I love a good interview.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead? Joni Mitchell, Chic for a dance, and Leonard Cohen.

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter: I shared a fag with Jerry Hall once.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why? Studio 54, disco .. I absolutely love nothing more than to cover myself in sequins and dance all night.

In your own life, have you been doing anything in particular in relation to climate change, biodiversity, etc? I’m trying to do my bit with the garden and wilding. Also I’ve really cut back on buying new clothes and I am entirely embracing Depop, Etsy and my love for vintage and old things.