Podcast Corner: James Kavanagh’s parents steal the show on opening episode

You can take your pick of funniest moments from the inaugural episode of James Kavanagh’s new series, What Did You Eat This Week? A columnist in this newspaper's Weekend supplement with William Murray under their Currabinny brand, Kavanagh strikes out on his own to talk with celeb friends like Doireann Garrihy, Tara Kumar, Andrea Horan and, on the opening gambit, his parents.

The laughs begin early. Asked what dad Alan thought of the roast chicken dinner that mum Margaret made before recording that evening, he starts with a good answer - “I love anything your mother cooks" - but on marking it 9/10, both James and Margaret take quick umbrage at his docking it a point. “What’s wrong with it?” his wife prods.