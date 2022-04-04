The 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022: The full list of winners

Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo took home the big prizes
Silk Sonic wins the award for RECORD OF THE YEAR at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 05:53
Adrian Horton

Album of the year 

Jon Batiste – We Are – WINNER

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale 

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe) 

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever 

HER – Back of My Mind 

Lil Nas X – Montero 

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour 

Taylor Swift – Evermore 

Kanye West – Donda 

Record of the year

 ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You 

Jon Batiste – Freedom 

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You 

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches 

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time 

Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever 

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name) 

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License 

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER 

Best pop/duo group performance 

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You 

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco – Lonely 

BTS – Butter 

Coldplay – Higher Power 

Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More – WINNER

Best pop vocal album 

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) 

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever 

Ariana Grande – Positions 

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour – WINNER 

Best R&B album 

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies 

Jon Batiste – We Are 

Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound 

HER – Back of My Mind 

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales – WINNER

Best rap performance 

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties – WINNER

Cardi B – Up

 J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray – ​​My Life 

Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit 

Best new artist 

Arooj Aftab 

Jimmie Allen 

Baby Keem 

Finneas 

Glass Animals 

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi 

Arlo Parks 

Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER

Saweetie 

Song of the year 

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits 

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise 

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License 

HER – Fight for You 

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever 

Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More 

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER 

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name) 

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches 

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time 

Best country album 

Brothers Osborne – Skeletons 

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name 

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes 

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita 

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over – WINNER 

Best pop solo performance 

Justin Bieber – Anyone 

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time 

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever 

Ariana Grande – Positions 

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License – WINNER 

Best dance/electronic recording 

Afrojack and David Guetta – Hero 

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – Loom 

James Blake – Before 

Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak

 Caribou – You Can Do It 

Rüfüs Du Sol – Alive – WINNER 

Tiësto – The Business 

Best dance/electronic album 

Black Coffee – Subconsciously – WINNER

Illenium – Fallen Embers 

Major Lazer – Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) 

Marshmello – Shockwave 

Sylvan Esso – Free Love 

Ten City – Judgement 

Best country duo/group performance 

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood - If I Didn’t Love You 

Brothers Osborne – Younger Me – WINNER 

Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist 

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris - Chasing After You

 Elle King and Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) 

Best rock performance 

AC/DC – Shot in the Dark 

Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) 

Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U 

Deftones – Ohms 

Foo Fighters – Making a Fire – WINNER 

Best metal performance 

Deftones – Genesis 

Dream Theater – The Alien – WINNER 

Gojira – Amazonia

 Mastodon – Pushing the Tides 

Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

 Best rock song 

Weezer - All My Favorite Songs 

Kings of Leon - The Bandit 

Mammoth WVH - Distance 

Paul McCartney - Find My Way 

Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War – WINNER 

Best rock album

AC/DC – Power Up 

Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A 

Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 

Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight – WINNER 

Paul McCartney – McCartney III 

Best alternative music album 

Fleet Foxes - Shore 

Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power 

Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams 

St Vincent - Daddy’s Home – WINNER

Best R&B performance

 Snoh Aalegra – Lost You 

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches 

HER – Damage 

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER (TIE) 

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings – WINNER (TIE) 

Best traditional R&B performance 

Jon Batiste – I Need You 

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home to Me 

Leon Bridges and Robert Glasper – Born Again 

HER – Fight for You – WINNER

 Lucky Daye featuring Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take 

Best R&B song 

HER – Damage 

SZA – Good Days

Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary 

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER 

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings 

Best rap album 

J Cole – The Off-Season 

Nas – King’s Disease II

 Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost – WINNER 

Kanye West – Donda 

Best rap song 

DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas – Bath Salts 

Saweetie featuring Doja Cat – Best Friend

 Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

 Kanye West featuring Jay-Z – Jail – WINNER 

J Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life 

Best melodic rap performance 

J Cole featuring Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil 

Doja Cat – Need to Know 

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – Industry Baby 

Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName 

Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby – Hurricane – WINNER 

Best country song 

Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It

 Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll 

Chris Stapleton – Cold – WINNER 

Thomas Rhett – Country Again 

Walker Hayes – Fancy Like

 Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name 

Best country solo performance

Luke Combs - Forever After All

Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name 

Jason Isbell - All I Do Is Drive 

Kacey Musgraves - Camera Roll 

Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave – WINNER

 Best Latin pop album 

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo 

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores 

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho a la Antigua 

Camilo – Mis Manos 

Alex Cuba – Mendó – WINNER 

Selena Gomez – Revelación 

Best música urbana album 

Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco 

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo – WINNER 

J Balvin – Jose 

Karol G – KG0516 

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 

Best Latin rock or alternative album 

Bomba Estéreo – Deja Diamante 

Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) 

Juanes – Origen – WINNER

 Nathy Peluso – Calambre C. 

Tangana – El Madrileño 

Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia 

Best tropical Latin album 

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing! – WINNER 

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena 

Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso 

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas 

Tony Succar – Live in Peru 

Best American roots performance 

Jon Batiste – Cry – WINNER 

Billy Strings – Love and Regret 

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free 

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil 

Allison Russell – Nightflyer 

Best American roots song 

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - Avalon 

Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas - Call Me a Fool 

Jon Batiste – Cry – WINNER 

Yola - Diamond Studded Shoes 

Allison Russell - Nightflyer 

Linda Chorney featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette and Trevor Sewell - Bored 

Best Americana album 

Jackson Browne - Downhill From Everywhere 

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band - Leftover Feelings

 Los Lobos – Native Sons – WINNER 

Allison Russell - Outside Child 

Yola - Stand for Myself 

Best contemporary blues album

The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream 

Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea 

Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War 

Steve Cropper – Fire It Up 

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 – WINNER 

Best traditional blues album 

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues Blues 

Traveler – Traveler’s Blues 

Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying – WINNER 

Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You 

Kim Wilson – Take Me Back 

Best bluegrass album 

Billy Strings - Renewal 

Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart – WINNER 

The Infamous Stringdusters - A Tribute to Bill Monroe 

Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin’ Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) 

Rhonda Vincent - Music Is What I See 

Best folk album 

Mary Chapin Carpenter - One Night Lonely (Live) 

Tyler Childers - Long Violent History 

Madison Cunningham - Wednesday (Extended Edition) 

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home – WINNER 

Sarah Jarosz - Blue Heron Suite 

Best reggae album 

Etana - Pamoja 

Gramps Morgan - Positive Vibration 

Sean Paul - Live N Livin 

Jesse Royal - Royal

 Soja – Beauty in the Silence – WINNER 

Spice - 10 

Best jazz vocal album 

The Baylor Project – Generations 

Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue 

Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler 

Gretchen Parlato – Flor 

Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab – WINNER 

Best jazz instrumental album 

Jon Batiste - Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet - Absence 

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline – WINNER 

Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl - Akoustic Band Live 

Pat Metheny - Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) 

Best Latin jazz album 

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror – WINNER 

Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story 

Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland 

Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency 

Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero 

Best new age album 

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton - Brothers 

Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej - Divine Tides – WINNER 

Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone - Pangaea Opium Moon - Night + Day 

Laura Sullivan - Pieces of Forever

Best Global music album

Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert 

Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature – WINNER 

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy + Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition 

Best global music performance 

Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat – WINNER 

Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy – Do Yourself 

Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique 

Kidjo – Blewu Wizkid featuring Tems – Essence

Best regional Mexican music album 

Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 

Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s – WINNER 

Mon Laferte – Seis Natalia 

Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II 

Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) 

Best gospel album 

Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story 

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live at the Ryman 

Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition 

Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live in LA 

CeCe Winans – Believe for It – WINNER 

Best roots gospel album 

Harry Connick, Jr – Alone With My Faith 

Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother 

Ernie Haase and Signature Sound – Keeping On The Isaacs – Songs for the Times 

Carrie Underwood – My Savior – WINNER 

Best gospel performance/song 

Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore – Voice of God 

Dante Bowe – Joyful Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help 

CeCe Winans – Never Lost – WINNER 

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Wait on You

 Best contemporary Christian album 

Natalie Grant – No Stranger Israel & New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2 

Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live) 

Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven (Live) 

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement – WINNER 

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song 

Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby – We Win 

HER and Tauren Wells – Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) 

Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven – Man of Your Word 

CeCe Winans – Believe for It – WINNER 

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine – Jireh 

Producer of the year, non-classical 

Jack Antonoff – WINNER 

Rogét Chahayed 

Mike Elizondo

 Hit-Boy

 Ricky Reed 

Best comedy album

 Lavell Crawford - The Comedy Vaccine 

Chelsea Handler - Evolution 

Louis CK – Sincerely Louis CK – WINNER 

Lewis Black - Thanks for Risking Your Life 

Nate Bargatze - The Greatest Average American 

Kevin Hart - Zero F***s Given 

Best spoken word album 

LeVar Burton - Aftermath 

Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis – WINNER 

J. Ivy - Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago 

Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman - 8:46 Barack Obama - A Promised Land 

Best music film 

Bo Burnham – Inside David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia 

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles) 

Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix in Maui 

Various Artists – Summer of Soul – WINNER 

Best song written for visual media 

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White - Agatha 

All Along Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me – WINNER 

P!nk - All I Know So Far HER - Fight for You 

Jennifer Hudson - Here I Am 

Leslie Odom, Jr. - Speak Now 

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media 

Various Artists - Cruella 

Various Artists - Dear Evan Hansen 

Various Artists - In the Heights 

Various Artists - One Night in Miami...

Jennifer Hudson - Respect 

Various Artists - Schmigadoon! Episode 1 

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday – WINNER 

Best score soundtrack for visual media 

Kris Bowers - Bridgerton 

Hans Zimmer - Dune 

Ludwig Göransson - The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) 

Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER (TIE) 

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul – WINNER (TIE)

