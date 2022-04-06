Wednesday TV Tips: Cuddles, coddle and clouds this evening

Donal’s Road Trip (last in series)

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Donal visits Howth with his wife Sofie and boys Noah and Oliver. He also visits Guinness Storehouse; St Patrick’s Cathedral with singer, Inni-K; Powerscourt Townhouse for some coddle; Bread 41; and might even have a dip with The Dollymount Dames.

Báisteach

TG4, 9.30pm

Báisteach: Seán Mac an tSíthigh travels to United Arab Emirates to research the lengths that the country goes to to make it rain

Seán Mac an tSíthigh travels to Fermanagh’s Marble Arch Caves where the impact of raindrops that fell thousands of years ago can still be seen today. He visits United Arab Emirates to discover the lengths the country goes to to make it rain.

Sport

UEFA Champions League: Chelsea v Real Madrid (ko 8pm, BT Sport).

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Visual artist Niamh O’Malley discusses representing Ireland at the Venice Biennale, author Laura McVeigh talks about new book Lenny, tale of family, loss, and the power of the imagination.

Unheard, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: New rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, plus historic notes and chats with musicians and music heads, hosted by Ola Majekodunmi.

Selector: After Dark, RTÉ Pulse, 12am: Syndicated show brings the sound of UK clubs to Ireland.