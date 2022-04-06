Wednesday TV Tips: Cuddles, coddle and clouds this evening

Donal Skehan checks out coddle and Seán Mac an tSíthigh investigates all things rainy
Wednesday TV Tips: Cuddles, coddle and clouds this evening

Donal Skehan and family enjoy their Irish road trip

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 13:37
Caroline Delaney

Donal’s Road Trip (last in series)

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Donal visits Howth with his wife Sofie and boys Noah and Oliver. He also visits Guinness Storehouse; St Patrick’s Cathedral with singer, Inni-K; Powerscourt Townhouse for some coddle; Bread 41; and might even have a dip with The Dollymount Dames.

Báisteach

TG4, 9.30pm

Báisteach:  Seán Mac an tSíthigh travels to United Arab Emirates to research the lengths that the country goes to to make it rain
Báisteach:  Seán Mac an tSíthigh travels to United Arab Emirates to research the lengths that the country goes to to make it rain

Seán Mac an tSíthigh travels to Fermanagh’s Marble Arch Caves where the impact of raindrops that fell thousands of years ago can still be seen today. He visits United Arab Emirates to discover the lengths the country goes to to make it rain.

Sport

UEFA Champions League: Chelsea v Real Madrid (ko 8pm, BT Sport).

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Visual artist Niamh O’Malley discusses representing Ireland at the Venice Biennale, author Laura McVeigh talks about new book Lenny, tale of family, loss, and the power of the imagination.

Unheard, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: New rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, plus historic notes and chats with musicians and music heads, hosted by Ola Majekodunmi.

Selector: After Dark, RTÉ Pulse, 12am: Syndicated show brings the sound of UK clubs to Ireland.

Read More

Nigella is praising Dublin coddle, but here’s how to make Cork delicacy tripe and onions

More in this section

Manchán Magan: 'Peat is worth more to us in the ground than in the fire' Manchán Magan: 'Peat is worth more to us in the ground than in the fire'
An Evening With Reggie: Cork snob enjoys his move from page to stage An Evening With Reggie: Cork snob enjoys his move from page to stage
Holding review: Adaptation of Graham Norton novel bows out with a tepid finale Holding review: Adaptation of Graham Norton novel bows out with a tepid finale
#Unwinddonal's road tripbáisteachtelevisioncoddlerainPerson: Donal SkehanPerson: Seán Mac an tSíthighPerson: Inni-K
<p>This is a pattern that looks set to continue</p>

Going off the grid: 13 unexpected ways to wear a classic stripe

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices