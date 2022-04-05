Tuesday TV Tips: Home of the Year overall winner to be revealed

And The Chase's Anne Hegerty traces her Cork relatives
Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 13:37
Caroline Delaney

Home of the Year — finale

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

The finalists are: Tony and Imogen McManus, Kerry; Michelle and Rob McNeil, Belfast; Aoife and Gareth Tolerton, Co Down; Martin and Saoirse O’Dwyer, Sligo; Sarah Duggan and Ian McNamee, Dublin; Kate and Shane Byrne, Wicklow; and Sinead Murphy, Cork.

Deadline

Channel 5, 9pm

James D’Arcy takes the lead in this new thriller as James Alden, who was a rising star in journalism until a terrible mistake derailed his career. Now, he makes trashy documentaries, but he’s given a chance to get back on track when contacted by Natalie Varga (Charlie Murphy), suspected of murdering her rich Hungarian husband.

DNA Journey

UTV, 9pm

Pairs of celebs work together to uncover fascinating facts about their ancestors. First up is The Chase duo Anne Hegerty, who has Cork relatives, and Shaun Wallace. Anne wants to solve a mystery about her gran Hegerty.

Sport

Champions League Live: Manchester City v Atletico Madrid (ko 8pm, BT Sport); Benfica v Liverpool (ko 8pm, RTÉ2).

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Wexford Festival Opera’s artistic director Rosetta Cucchi previews this year’s programme.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Another dip into the session archives with Dan Hegarty, including Buffalo Sunn (2013), Cactus World News (1985), HamsandwicH (2007), and The Notas (2012).

<p> Charlene McKenna and Amy Conroy in the final episode of Holding, on ITV.</p>

Holding review: Adaptation of Graham Norton novel bows out with a tepid finale

READ NOW
