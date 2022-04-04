Monday TV Tips: PJ works to bring the killer to justice in Holding

Cadbury Exposed: Dispatches

Channel 4, 8pm

Undercover in Ghana to investigate the truth about this chocolate brand. Children, some as young as 10, are filmed carrying heavy loads and working with machetes, carrying out hazardous work on plantations that supply cocoa beans to Mondelez International, the US owner of Cadbury.

The Fall of the House of Maxwell

BBC2, 9pm

Three-part documentary examining Ghislaine Maxwell’s family’s history. Her father Robert, was a once impoverished Holocaust survivor who became head of a multi-million-pound media empire. His apparently accidental death came shortly before revelations about financial irregularities involving using pension funds to shore up his Mirror Group business.

Holding

ITV, 9pm

Holding: Conleth Hill as Sgt PJ Collins

When PJ uncovers the truth behind the body in this last episode in the series, Duneen is changed forever. No longer able to turn a blind eye to those around him, PJ is forced to confront his own personal demons as he attempts to bring the killer to justice.

The Way We Were: The Way We Wore

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A look at fashion in Ireland from rising hemlines of the 1960s to platform shoes, unisex hairdressers, debs balls and New Romantics.

Sport

Premier League: Crystal Palace v Arsenal (ko 8pm, Sky Sports)>

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: A special edition airing from Galway for the city’s Cúirt literature festival, running until April 10: Lucy Foley and Sara Baume discuss their new novels; Olivia Laing and Brian Dillon talk about the art of the essay.