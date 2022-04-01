Friday TV Tips: Songs, support and love for Charlie Bird ahead of his big climb tomorrow

Breaking In

Virgin One, 9pm

After her father’s murder, a woman travels to the home she grew up in with her two children, intending to settle her father’s estate and sell the remote property. However, unbeknownst to the family, four criminals are already in the house, believing there is $4million inside a safe. Stars Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Michael Bublé will perform music from his new album 'Higher' live in studio. And boxing legend, Barry McGuigan will take time out ahead of climbing Croagh Patrick with Charlie Bird in morning. He will dedicate his climb, not only to Charlie Bird and Vicky Phelan, but also to his late daughter, Nika. He wants to help raise money for Pieta House.

From tweeting in September last about declining radio interviews due to "major issues with my speech" and not knowing the cause, to a Late Late Show appearance in December, Charlie Bird has turned his devastating Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis into a major fundraising and awareness phenomenon.

People all over the country are pledging to go to a hill or mountain in their locality and 'climb with Charlie' to raise funds for Pieta House and Motor Neurone Disease. Friends of Charlie's are also in the west to support him there. The show will go live to Westport to talk to supporters including Daniel O'Donnell, Dermot Bannon, Roz Purcell, George Lee, Joanna Donnelly and more.

And Michael English will perform a song written exclusively to support the Climb with Charlie.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

RTÉ2, 9.35pm

Secret agents Eggsy and Merlin join forces with their US counterparts to bring down a psychotic femme fatale. Starring Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Julianne Moore, Elton John, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry.

Sport

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw: live from Doha. 5pm, RTÉ2

Rugby: URC round 15, Cell C v Dragons, 7.20pm. TG4

Slow Horses

Apple TV+

Six-part espionage drama starring Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, leader of a group of British intelligence agents whose career mistakes have resulted in them being dumped in the outwardly dreary Slough House by MI5. Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke co-star.

The Bubble

Netflix

The Bubble: Leslie Mann as Lauren Van Chance, David Duchovny as Dustin Mulray in The Bubble. Picture: Laura Radford/Netflix

Starring Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny and Leslie Mann as the cast and crew of the hugely successful Cliff Beasts film franchise. During the coronavirus pandemic, they travel to England to shoot the sixth instalment in a lockdown 'bubble'. Also starring Rob Delaney, Gus Khan and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Bubble: Keegan-Michael Key as Sean Knox, Karen Gillan as Carol Cobb, Leslie Mann as Lauren Van Chance, David Duchovny as Dustin Mulray, Guz Khan as Howie Frangopolous, Iris Apatow as Krystal Kris, Pedro Pascal as Dieter Bravo in The Bubble. Picture: Laura Radford/Netflix

The Last Bus

Netflix

10-part sci-fi adventure following the fortunes of a group of mismatched students whose school trip takes an unexpected turn thanks to a robot-inspired apocalypse that vaporises the rest of humanity. Left alone in the world, the group's members decide to fight back, tackling numerous obstacles along the way. Irish actor Robert Sheehan stars.

Radio

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: French pianist Lise de la Salle joins the National Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Leonard Slaktin for Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G.

Cereal, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Episode 2 of the crunchy talent-show mystery sees Rian, our teen podcaster turn sleuth. Who could the phantom caller be?

Le Show, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 10pm: A weekly romp through the worlds of media, politics, sports, and showbusiness, plus an eclectic mix of music, hosted by The Simpsons’ Harry Shearer.