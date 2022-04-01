Friday TV Tips: Songs, support and love for Charlie Bird ahead of his big climb tomorrow

It's eyes on the rise now as Michael Bublé, Siobhán McSweeney and Barry McGuigan support Climb with Charlie
Friday TV Tips: Songs, support and love for Charlie Bird ahead of his big climb tomorrow

Climb with Charlie — the fundraiser is definitely on target to raise €1m for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Breaking In

Virgin One, 9pm

After her father’s murder, a woman travels to the home she grew up in with her two children, intending to settle her father’s estate and sell the remote property. However, unbeknownst to the family, four criminals are already in the house, believing there is $4million inside a safe. Stars Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Michael Bublé will perform music from his new album 'Higher' live in studio. And boxing legend, Barry McGuigan will take time out ahead of climbing Croagh Patrick with Charlie Bird in morning. He will dedicate his climb, not only to Charlie Bird and Vicky Phelan, but also to his late daughter, Nika. He wants to help raise money for Pieta House. 

From tweeting in September last about declining radio interviews due to "major issues with my speech" and not knowing the cause, to a Late Late Show appearance in December, Charlie Bird has turned his devastating Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis into a major fundraising and awareness phenomenon. 

People all over the country are pledging to go to a hill or mountain in their locality and 'climb with Charlie' to raise funds for Pieta House and Motor Neurone Disease. Friends of Charlie's are also in the west to support him there. The show will go live to Westport to talk to supporters including Daniel O'Donnell, Dermot Bannon, Roz Purcell, George Lee, Joanna Donnelly and more. 

And Michael English will perform a song written exclusively to support the Climb with Charlie. 

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

RTÉ2, 9.35pm

Secret agents Eggsy and Merlin join forces with their US counterparts to bring down a psychotic femme fatale. Starring Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Julianne Moore, Elton John, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry.

Sport

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw: live from Doha. 5pm, RTÉ2

Rugby: URC round 15, Cell C v Dragons, 7.20pm. TG4

Slow Horses 

Apple TV+

Six-part espionage drama starring Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, leader of a group of British intelligence agents whose career mistakes have resulted in them being dumped in the outwardly dreary Slough House by MI5. Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke co-star.

The Bubble

Netflix

The Bubble: Leslie Mann as Lauren Van Chance, David Duchovny as Dustin Mulray in The Bubble. Picture: Laura Radford/Netflix
The Bubble: Leslie Mann as Lauren Van Chance, David Duchovny as Dustin Mulray in The Bubble. Picture: Laura Radford/Netflix

Starring Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny and Leslie Mann as the cast and crew of the hugely successful Cliff Beasts film franchise. During the coronavirus pandemic, they travel to England to shoot the sixth instalment in a lockdown 'bubble'. Also starring Rob Delaney, Gus Khan and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Bubble: Keegan-Michael Key as Sean Knox, Karen Gillan as Carol Cobb, Leslie Mann as Lauren Van Chance, David Duchovny as Dustin Mulray, Guz Khan as Howie Frangopolous, Iris Apatow as Krystal Kris, Pedro Pascal as Dieter Bravo in The Bubble. Picture: Laura Radford/Netflix
The Bubble: Keegan-Michael Key as Sean Knox, Karen Gillan as Carol Cobb, Leslie Mann as Lauren Van Chance, David Duchovny as Dustin Mulray, Guz Khan as Howie Frangopolous, Iris Apatow as Krystal Kris, Pedro Pascal as Dieter Bravo in The Bubble. Picture: Laura Radford/Netflix

The Last Bus

Netflix

10-part sci-fi adventure following the fortunes of a group of mismatched students whose school trip takes an unexpected turn thanks to a robot-inspired apocalypse that vaporises the rest of humanity. Left alone in the world, the group's members decide to fight back, tackling numerous obstacles along the way. Irish actor Robert Sheehan stars.

Radio

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: French pianist Lise de la Salle joins the National Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Leonard Slaktin for Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G.

Cereal, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Episode 2 of the crunchy talent-show mystery sees Rian, our teen podcaster turn sleuth. Who could the phantom caller be?

Le Show, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 10pm: A weekly romp through the worlds of media, politics, sports, and showbusiness, plus an eclectic mix of music, hosted by The Simpsons’ Harry Shearer.

Read More

'Just couldn't take the chance:' Vicky Phelan to miss Charlie Bird climb

More in this section

BRIT Awards 2007 - Show Album review: Unlimited Love, by Red Hot Chili Peppers
First Dates review: One toe-curling date and three happy-ever-afters  First Dates review: One toe-curling date and three happy-ever-afters 
Derry Girls - Ep2 Final season of Derry Girls to air in April
breaking intelevision#UnwindThe Late Late Showthe last busthe bubbleslow horseskingsman: the golden circlePerson: Charlie BirdPerson: Gabrielle UnionPerson: Billy BurkePerson: David DuchovnyPerson: Vicky PhelanPerson: Michael BubléPerson: Roz PurcellPerson: Dermot BannonPerson: Daniel O'DonnellPerson: George LeePerson: Joanna DonnellyPerson: Colin FirthPerson: Taron EgertonPerson: Gary OldmanEvent: Climb with Charlie
<p>David Bowie performs on stage on his Ziggy Stardust/Aladdin Sane tour in London, 1973. (Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images)</p>

Tom Dunne: A history of David Bowie in six albums

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices