Film Reviews: The Bad Guys serves up sweet-natured musings on goodies and baddies

"...a charming animated feature that asks a profound question: is behaviour, good or bad, a matter of nature or nurture?"
Film Reviews: The Bad Guys serves up sweet-natured musings on goodies and baddies

Marc Maron and Sam Rockwell explore the duality of existence in The Bad Guys

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 15:00
Declan Burke

★★★☆

‘Go bad or go home,’ is the mantra of The Bad Guys (G), a bank-robbing gang of arch-criminals composed of Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell), Snake (Marc Maron), Tarantula (Awkwafina), Shark (Craig Robinson) and Piranha (Anthony Ramos).

Caught in the act of pulling off their latest heist, the Bad Guys are on their way to prison when the philanthropist guinea-pig (!) Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade) proposes an alternative: if the Bad Guys take part in his revolutionary new reform programme, and prove themselves capable of doing good, they can return to society as free creatures.

Adapted from Aaron Blabey’s graphic novels for young readers, and directed by Pierre Perifel, The Bad Guys is a charming animated feature that asks a profound question: is behaviour, good or bad, a matter of nature or nurture? 

We’re conditioned to expect the worst of the sharks, piranhas and tarantulas of this world, of course, but where this movie scores is in allowing its villains to develop into rounded characters — Snake, for example, might be hellbent on living the criminal life, but for Snake it’s a matter of choice and aptitude rather than animal instinct.

Entertaining for kids and adults alike — the latter can enjoy spotting the classic heist movie references, which include Reservoir Dogs and Ocean’s Eleven — The Bad Guys is a sweet-natured animation that wears its philosophical musings lightly.

(cinema release)

Read More

Final season of Derry Girls to air in April

More in this section

BRIT Awards 2007 - Show Album review: Unlimited Love, by Red Hot Chili Peppers
First Dates review: One toe-curling date and three happy-ever-afters  First Dates review: One toe-curling date and three happy-ever-afters 
Derry Girls - Ep2 Final season of Derry Girls to air in April
#Unwind
<p>David Bowie performs on stage on his Ziggy Stardust/Aladdin Sane tour in London, 1973. (Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images)</p>

Tom Dunne: A history of David Bowie in six albums

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices