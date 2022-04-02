'It was easier to say that he died than he left': Baz Ashmawy on being a positive male role-model

“Television has brought murder back into the home, where it belongs,” Alfred Hitchcock is once recorded as saying.

His was the business of murder, of course. A lifelong proclivity towards tension, life-threatening provocation and the scourge and persecution of leading ladies, Hitchcock, The Master of Suspense, has much to answer for.

In a not-entirely unrelated note, you may recognise 46-year-old Baz Ashmawy, for whom the Irish mammy’s bell repeatedly tolls, from his Emmy-Award-winning show, 50 Ways To Kill Your Mammy.

It followed Ashmawy’s own mother, Nancy, our protagonist, navigating stunts not often associated with older matriarchs; skydiving, chilli-eating and swimming with sharks.

"I actually get messages on Instagram from young lads all the time saying that they’re bringing their mammy skydiving or whatever, so I think it actually inspired people to do something different with their parents,” he laughs.

"I think people assume your mam and dad are boring and have no desire to do anything exciting or fun. And we all worry about our parents physically, but mentally they need to be encouraged and stimulated every once in a while.

"And speaking from experience, we had so much fun [on the show]. We laugh about what we got up to all the time. Saying that, I think she’s delighted right now to be away with her pals in the Canaries, and not ziplining through rat temples in India.”

Born Ahmed Bacyl Ashmawy (with the option of adding ‘Rooney’ onto the end when his dad left, “I really considered it for a while, but that would be too much name for anybody”) in Libya, on April 9, 1975, to an Egyptian father and Irish mother, only-child Ashmawy’s world pivoted between defensive mechanism comedy to performing between “shopping trolleys and housing estates” growing up as a mixed-heritage child in 1980’s Dublin.

He was eight years old when his father left, kickstarting a life-long battle with identity. “It’s like being in a fight,” he recalls of the time on a recent episode of The Tommy Tiernan Show. “And one of your mates runs off. You’re kind of left there, looking over your shoulder, asking yourself ‘am I doing this alone?’”

It happened very quickly. "I remember I used to lie to people and say that he died. It was easier to say that he died rather than he left."

His relationship with his father petered out, yet nevertheless persisted. As any child of divorce will tell you, the body keeps the score. “I saw him next when I was ten I think,” he tells me, “and maybe then again at sixteen, but I think, even though we had a good relationship, it was too late to bond or create anything at that stage.

"Children are only children for a while. And that’s kind-of reflected itself in my parenting. When I became a father, I sort of realised that I am a mentor in my daughter’s life, I am her representation of what a man is for the rest of her life.

"So if I'm shouting at my wife and watching TV all day, then that’s the kind of man – if she is into men – she will go for. But if I’m an empathetic person and a good listener, then she may bring home someone of that ilk."

So does he feel the weight of pressure to represent all good men?

“No!” he laughs. “Because I’m not perfect at all – I’ve made massive mistakes! But I am evolving. If I was the same guy was when I was 27 today then that would be incredibly sad. You know, like, you've got to evolve and keep striving to be just slightly better. And it happens when you hang around with good people – they make you better.

"That’s how I feel about DIY. They're just really good guys. You know, like I say to them all, you're gonna go home to your family. And you know, in your hearts, what you've done is amazing. You've left your own family for 10 days, to come down here and help us build that house or do whatever we're doing. You're going to go home, and no one's really going to know what you did, but you'll know.

"And your kids will realise watching it later on and they'll be incredibly proud of you and yearn to meet that standard themselves. It’s incredibly motivating."

Baz Ashmawy in the first episode of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland on RTE1 tomorrow, with Johnny Aylward and his family

The DIY Ashmawy speaks of is DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland, a show that rebuilds people’s homes to cater to the needs of a special individual. The last series introduced and helped the lives of, among others, Amy Mulcahy, Sinéad Barry and Shay and Finn Guihen, a teenage girl with a severe brain injury, a woman whose home was never finished by her husband because he passed away and twin boys born with a rare genetic disorder, respectively.

Baz acts at the helm, coordinating the show’s families, designers, architects, electricians, plumbers, health and safety officers and legions of volunteers, to pull together a nine-day turnaround, committed to make the life easier of the centring family.

The show is unforgettably moving, concentrating on the valiant efforts of community and how quickly one’s life can flip, necessitating care like Amy, Sinéad or the Guihen twins.

“It takes a lot to receive kindness,” Ashmawy says. “People don't really realise this. Sometimes it's really not easy to, y'know, walk out your front door and see like 200 faces who are going to change your life. Like, that's a lot. But they do it, and it changes them for the better. It changes us, too. We learn big time from the families we work with. You get incredibly close with them on set. I don’t think there was any family member I didn’t become close with during it all.”

Ashmawy’s energy is warm and frenetic. Not so much the mind-mannered nature of a cardiganned grandad, but ‘the manic student teacher’ to Ryan Tubridy’s ‘sensible history master’ according to an Irish Times review, evaluating a recent gig covering for Tubridy on the airwaves. His gaze rarely leaves your eyes. He gets that a lot, he says. It’s positivity that drives him.

"You need to choose what you get offended about," he says, sounding like a much-needed prophet for this very modern age. “You need to pick your fights, and perhaps say to yourself "maybe I’ll give a bit of leniency here, or consider that I don’t know everything there" because you never really know what you’re dealing with.

"A little bit of acceptance goes a long way, and just not letting everything rile you is key. Save your anger for the important things, you know, if something ethically wrong happens or whatever. It takes away the power from your aggressor, and puts it right back into your control."

These days, Ashmawy is enjoying spending his days embracing grandadhood. “It happened far sooner than I anticipated,” he jibes. “I must be the best looking grandad anyone’s ever seen.”

He’s also measuring success differently. “A while back I would have thought it was money or awards or a big house or whatever,” he says, a wry smile half-forming. “And those things are great, but these days it’s all about family, and the satisfaction I get from work, and kindness and love.

"Professionally, I think we’re all looking to be in a good place with work, but you can be chasing that forever, too. I remember I got slated in an article for a show I was doing a few years back, and it was really personal, so it sort of made me re-evaluate.

"There are going to be people who just don’t like you, and that’s fine, but as long as your own self and your own identity is strong and aligned to what you’re doing, you’re going to be grand.”

A profound take from a profound man. But if you get him alone, he’ll tell you he hasn’t a clue what he’s doing, as grounded people tend to do. So, what’s his secret? To life, love and managing six children and a full-time career?

His secret is being Baz, this writer thinks. The same one that mammies and builders alike excitedly grab on the street for a photo day in, day out. “I’ve always had people be very sweet to me,” he says. “And that’s the dream, isn’t it?”

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland returns to RTÉ One on Sunday April 3 at 18:30.