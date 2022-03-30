Final season of Derry Girls to air in April

The third and final season of Derry Girls is to be broadcast next month, Channel 4 has confirmed.

The show will kick off on Tuesday, April 12, with six episodes to air in total.

The series will see the return of all of our favourite characters including Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Orla (Louisa Harland), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and James (Dylan Llewellyn).

Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney will also return as Sister Michael, while Kathy Kiera Clarke will reprise her role as Aunty Sarah.

Ian McElhinney and Tommy Tiernan will also reprise their roles to portray the tenuous relationship between father and son-in-law.

So far, little is known about the final season’s plot, though Clare will have a smaller part due to Coughlan's Bridgerton filming schedule.

Siobhán McSweeney in Derry Girls

Last year, the show's writer and creator of Lisa McGee confirmed series three would bring the programme to its conclusion.

"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series," she said.

“ Derry Girls is a coming of age story, following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly…very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase – which was a small, magical window of time."

The writer said the show was a “love letter” to her hometown and the people who shaped her. “It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved.”

The creator didn’t rule out that Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James may return “in some other guise” someday, but said for now it is the end of their adventure on the small screen.