For €65 you could own a piece of art by The Rolling Stone's Ronnie Wood 

Fancy owning a limited edition piece of artwork by The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood? How about a piece from Aslan's Christy Dignam or international fashion designer Paul Costelloe?

Well, for just €65 you could, as the trio are among the more than 1,000 mystery artists who have donated their artwork to this year's Incognito art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

The now annual sale, where every piece of art goes for the same price, will this year include 3,200 pieces of artwork from a range of well-known designers like Robert Ballagh, Maser, Helen Steele and Jill & Gill, as well as musicians like Andrea Corr, Samantha Mumba and Lyra and beloved TV personality and artist Don Conroy.

Designer and Jack and Jill ambassador, Paul Costelloe, is one of the 1,200 artists taking part in this year’s Incognito art sale

There's just one catch — the artist behind each work will be kept a secret until after the sale closes.

Between now and sale day April 21, would-be purchasers are being urged to register their Incognito account, browse the art and select their favourite pieces into a Wish List ahead of the sale in order of preference.

When the lottery goes live at 9.30am, all artworks on Wish Lists are automatically entered into a lottery system where the lucky purchaser is selected at random and up to three artworks per Wish List will be attempted to be purchased. The remainder of the collection will then be available for purchase from 10am.

One of the postcard artworks in this year's sale

The postcard-sized works of art are priced at €65 each with funds raised going to support the work of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, which this year celebrates 25 years.

The foundation provides specialist home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for 412 children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions in communities across the country. This includes children under six years of age with brain injury, severe cerebral palsy, as well as those with a genetic diagnosis or a neurodevelopmental condition yet to be diagnosed.

Interested buyers can browse the catalogue of paintings online, and register in advance for the sale, at www.incognito.ie