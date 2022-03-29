Podcast Corner: It feels like Louise McSharry has never been away 

Louise McSharry’s weekend shows on 2FM were dropped from the schedule last October. They offered something different from the tired, traditional magazine show format, building up a younger fanbase who looked forward to tuning in after a Friday and/or Saturday night out.

And what do podcasts offer if not a rapport with the host? Hence the Catch Up with Louise McSharry, which debuted last Friday, just in time for listening over the weekend. It’s like she’s never been away.

“I have no doubt that one of the reasons I was able to keep my head up throughout was that I just got so much incredible support from all of you,” she says by way of introduction. “You gave me confidence in the fact that I could do something all on my own and that I would be supported and that I would have listeners and it means so much to me that you communicated with me in that way.”

Produced, edited, and presented by the infectiously upbeat McSharry, the format will be familiar to her radio listeners - if it ain’t broke, etc. Irish Examiner political reporter Aoife Moore - “the Beyonce of Derry”, McSharry dubs her - is first up with the week’s news; a short interview with Marian Keyes follows; and then there’s a showbiz/Real Housewives catch-up with Esther O'Moore Donohoe. It will be interesting to see if and how the format deviates in the coming weeks and months.

Virgin Media has dabbled in various podcasts over the years, including Hooked On… with Fionnuala Jones, focusing on the Dublin International Film Festival, which the station sponsors, and Room 631 with Zara King, a companion piece to a televised documentary.

King is one third of VM’s latest offering, the Group Chat, alongside fellow reporters Gavin Reilly, who already hosts a Sunday morning news show on Newstalk, and Richard Chambers. They’re dressed in their casual clothes in the promo but mostly stick to the news of the week in their first episode, offering first-hand looks at what it’s like to cover the Taoiseach’s Covid-hit time in Washington DC and the royals’ visit to Ireland last week.

Like McSharry, the trio will bring legions of fans from their social media followings. The behind-the-scenes gossip (we wonder what the packed lunches they got on royal duty consisted of) offers the titbits you won’t see discussed on the News at 5.30.