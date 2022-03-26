Eight standout moments for the Irish at the Academy Awards

Killarney's Jessie Buckley will celebrate one of the biggest nights of her career when she takes to the red carpet at the Oscars, having been nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s drama The Lost Daughter. Meanwhile, Kenneth Branagh’s emotional love letter to his home city, Belfast, is up for an impressive seven Oscars, including best picture.

They’re the latest successes the Irish can root for but certainly not the first, thanks to our long history of special memories on cinema’s biggest stage.

‘My Left Foot’ (1989)

Brenda Fricker and Daniel Day-Lewis in 1989 with their Oscars for ‘My Left Foot’. Picture: Snap/Shutterstock

The story of how Christy Brown overcame adversity with talent, determination, and humour made him beloved in Ireland and beyond, but Jim Sheridan’s film celebrated his achievements worldwide. The Academy responded in kind, awarding Oscars to a delighted Daniel Day-Lewis and his on-screen mammy, Brenda Fricker. My Left Foot had also been nominated for best picture, best director, and best adapted screenplay — an extraordinary achievement for a small Irish film.

“I’d like to thank Christy Brown, just for being alive,” Fricker said in an emotional acceptance speech. “I’d like to thank Mrs Brown, his mother. Anybody who gives birth 22 times deserves one of these, I think.”

Oscar night 2016

If there was any doubt that Ireland was punching above its weight as screen storytellers, 2016 kicked that into touch. Incredibly, two Irish productions — Room and Brooklyn — were among the eight best pictures shortlisted. While Spotlight emerged the winner, Room had a remarkable run, also scoring nominations for Lenny Abrahamson’s direction, Emma Donoghue’s screenplay, and Brie Larson, who won best actress.

Meanwhile Brooklyn saw Saoirse Ronan and screenwriter Nick Hornby nominated along with the best picture nomination.

Michael Fassbender flew the flag for Kerry with a best actor nomination for Steve Jobs.

In the short-film category, emerging Irish filmmaker Benjamin Cleary won an Oscar for his moving tale, Stutterer.

With nine Irish nominees, we may as well have draped Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in green.

‘Once’ steals Hollywood hearts

The world had fallen in love with the little film that could, and the crowd cheered when Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová won best song: ‘Falling Slowly’, from John Carney’s musical romance.

Hansard made his thanks but Irglová was cut off as she took to the microphone. However, host Jon Stewart, read the room and brought her back on stage to huge cheers from the audience.

Our multiple nominees

Saoirse Ronan arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in 2020

While they haven’t picked up an Oscar (yet) Saoirse Ronan and Kilkenny animation studio Cartoon Saloon have become Oscar-night regulars.

After beguiling audiences at her first awards for Atonement aged just 13, Ronan has been nominated for three more performances — in Ladybird, Brooklyn, and Little Women. It’s a remarkable achievement for the 27-year-old actress.

The magic makers at Cartoon Saloon have also shown their consistent world-class standards at the Oscars. While they haven’t brought Oscar home yet, every animated feature produced by the studio has been nominated. The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, and The Breadwinner were most recently joined by the stunning Wolfwalkers. Cartoon Saloon has also been nominated for its short film Late Afternoon. An Oscar win feels like just a matter of time.

Barry Fitzgerald

Barry Fitzgerald, Ingrid Bergman, and Bing Crosby at the 1944 awards. Picture: Harold P Matosian/AP/Shutterstock

The Quiet Man actor, once described by Sean O’Casey as “one of the greatest comedians who ever went on stage”, also had prowess on the big screen. Unusually, he was nominated both for best actor and best supporting actor (rules were changed the next year) for the 1944 film Going My Way — he won in the latter category. Co-star Bing Crosby won best actor.

During wartime the Oscars were made of plaster due to metal shortages and Fitzgerald accidentally decapitated his while practising his golf swing. The Academy later replaced the plaster statuettes with metal ones.

Michèle Burke

Makeup artist and designer Michèle Burke is one of Ireland’s most successful people at the Oscars, with two wins and six nominations. The Dubliner emigrated to Canada to pursue a career in fashion but soon discovered her heart was in film. Her wins were for her work on Quest For Fire and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

The former was up against the Goliath that was Gandhi and Burke was so convinced she would not win that she was working on another film set at the time. She and sister Adrienne later collected Oscar from their local customs office.

“The box was heavy and he brings it around to open it. He says, ‘Ooh it’s an Oscar’ and Adrienne said, ‘Well present her with it’. At that point there were people around clapping, and that’s how I got presented with my first Oscar.”

Maureen O’Hara

Actor Liam Neeson presents actress Maureen O'Hara with her Honorary Oscar

She was one of our greatest movie stars, with screen credits including The Quiet Man, Miracle on 34th Street and How Green Was My Valley. When the Academy realised the woman known as the Queen of Technicolor had not won an Oscar, they awarded her an honorary one for her extraordinary career.

It was one of the most moving moments in Ireland’s Oscar history, with Clint Eastwood and Liam Neeson doing the honours. She got a standing ovation at the Governor’s Awards presentation.

Our biggest Oscar winner

Irish-born art designer Cedric Gibbons won so many awards he must have run out of space. He was nominated 39 times for best production design and won 11 times — both records. After moving to New York with his family as a boy, he became art director for MGM during one of the studio’s most successful runs, winning Oscars for films including Julius Caesar and An American in Paris.

Gibbons also created the original Oscar design in 1928, in tandem with sculptor George Stanley.