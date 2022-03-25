Friday TV tips: Amy Dunne talks about her time as 'Miss D' when her very private tragedy became public

Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle

Virgin One, 9pm

Ben Fogle Inside Chernobyl

Ben Fogle spends a week living alone inside the Chernobyl exclusion zone, 35 years after the world’s most devastating nuclear accident.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

RTÉ 2, 9.35pm

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral

It’s nearly 28 years since we first hooked up with Hugh Grant, Kristin Scott Thomas. and Andie MacDowell at a wedding, and another wedding, and...

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Amy Dunne was just 17 years old, became embroiled in one of the most contentious debates in Irish society: she found herself going to court to demand the right to travel to Britain for a termination after her baby was diagnosed with a fatal foetal abnormality.

Amy, who became known as Miss D, will discuss how her very private story became extremely public and the impact that had on her and why she no longer feels shame about what happened.

Mick McCarthy was Captain Fantastic at Italia ’90 and was on the touchline for our last World Cup adventure 20 years ago. The former Republic of Ireland captain and manager is on tonight's show in aid of Daffodil Day. Mick will speak about both his parents and the long-lasting imprint they both left on his life.

Ireland and Leinster pro, Andrew Porter will shave his head live to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day. Andrew sadly lost his mother Wendy to cancer when he was just 12 years old.

Impressionist and comedian Conor Moore will bring his hilarious take on an array of famous Irish characters.

Expect illusions and hypnotic experiences from Keith Barry.

Ballinteer native, Andrew Fitzsimons, is back after tending to the tresses of J.LO, the Kardashian family, Bella Hadid, and Megan Fox — he has now launched his own haircare range. Andrew will discuss how he rose from being a lonely teenager eating his lunch in the school toilets to now being on speed dial for some of the world’s most successful women in the entertainment industry.

And Ireland's newest folk band, Ceol, formed through a nationwide search of more than 1,000 musicians, will perform.

Sport

URC: Munster v Benetton (ko 7.35pm, TG4). Ireland First Division: Cork City v Athlone Town (ko 7.45pm, LOITV)

Bridgerton

Netflix

Bridgerton: Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Further explorations of the racy world of London high society. The steamy Shonda Rhimes-produced smash-hit returns, having broken records for Netflix with its first series.

Arsene Wenger: Invincible

Amazon

An in-depth profile of Wenger's glory years at the top of the English top flight. It contains all manner of new and fascinating insights into the man. Wenger himself contributes extensively, as do some of the biggest names in the sport from the years he managed.

Pachinko

Apple TV

A Korean-Japanese-American production, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, and following four generations of a Korean family who emigrate to Japan (Pachinko is a popular gambling game in the latter country).

Radio

Cereal, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: A talent competition, a hidden secret, and so many cereal bars. A new six-part comedy mystery for all the family. Featuring a cast of children from across the country and Ryan Tubridy as ... Ryan Tubridy.

Lyric Live, Lyric FM, 7pm: Leonard Slatkin returns to the podium to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra in Brahms and Mahler, and soprano Ailish Tynan sings Schubert.