TV review: You half expect Elton John to wheel on singing ‘Circle of Life’ in Dynasties II

David Attenborough was never one to spare his audience from the tooth and claw grisliness of the natural world.

And yet a Disney sheen twinkled over the first episode of Dynasties II, which spun a Lion King-esque tale of big cats feuding in gloomiest Patagonia.

Such was the drama as we spent time with puma Rupestre and her four cubs, you half expected Elton John to wheel on singing ‘Circle of Life’.

This was a circle with barbs though, as Attenborough introduced us to Rupestre’s nemeses – swaggering male Carnassa and his one-eyed mate Blinka.

The first series of Dynasties had been unflinching in its depiction of cruelty in the wild.

The story of Rupestre and her family was more gently told. There was some violence – but largely off-screen. .

The lasting impression was of animals struggling day by day in a place of mournful beauty. Grey and cloud-swept, Patagonia looked more like something from a Dark Souls video game than the Discovery Channel. Which was appropriate given Attenborough was here to spin the bleak tale of a plucky mother determined to protected her off-spring in a world where danger lurked around every corner.

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad was a sour, joyless stab at superhero comedy. And if successful at the box office, few were crying out for repeat helpings of the director’s nudge-wink nihilism and childish violence. That hasn’t stopped Gunn and Suicide Squad star John Cena teaming up for a small-screen spin-off, chronicling the further adventures of Cena’s crime-fighter Peacemaker.

But the series they have made together was a surprise. Because while still as puerile as a Benny Hill marathon, Peacemaker (Sky Max) had heart and soul to go with its misfiring funny bone. As Peacemaker, Cena gave us a little boy lost masquerading as the toughest guy in the room. It’s a nuanced performance and almost enough to save the entire endeavour.

Gunn’s kitchen-sink zaniness functioned best in the Guardian of the Galaxy films, where Marvel’s thought police kept his worst excesses at bay. As with The Suicide Squad, in Peacemaker the safety catch was off and NSFW dialogue abounded.

And yet there was also the tender story of an underdog who had grown up to be a bully. And Gunn introduced one of comic book TV’s funniest characters yet in Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), a sociopathic side-kick to Peacemaker who really just wanted a friend. With gushing arteries and bare bums, the show was as crass as anything. But with a heartfelt side you didn’t see coming.