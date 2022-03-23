Nicola Coughlan misses Bridgerton premiere after being ‘struck down’ with Covid-19

Star Nicola Coughlan was unable to attend the premiere of Bridgerton’s second season yesterday as she tested positive for Covid-19.
Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the popular period drama based on Julia Quinn's novels, shared a photo on Instagram of her premiere look – diamonds and a dressing gown, noting her look was "a little different than expected” and that she would miss the occasion.
“So I’ve been struck down with Miss Rona and I’m missing our first premiere,” she said. “Heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous castmates who I hope have the best night.”
The series first streamed on Netflix in late 2020 and the cast was unable to have a premiere event due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Last night’s event in London’s Tate Modern was its first in-person premiere and it was attended by cast and crew including season two stars Simone Ashley and her onscreen sibling Charithra Chandran, Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, and series producer Shonda Rhimes.
Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix when it was released on Christmas Day 2020. The hit show, based on a series of books of the same name, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.
Bridgerton series two, produced by Shonda Rhimes, arrives on Netflix on Friday, March 25.