Watch: Where The Crawdads Sing trailer lands, with Daisy-Edgar Jones in lead role

It's the book everyone was talking about three years ago.

Delia Owens' worldwide bestseller Where The Crawdads Sing is headed for the big screen — and the trailer has just landed.

Starring Normal People's Daisy-Edgar Jones in the lead role of Kya and a new original song from Taylor Swift, we couldn't be more excited.

The film, due for release on June 24, will follow Kya, a young woman from the North Carolina marshes, who becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.

According to The Hollywood Reporter the film is "both a crime thriller and a coming-of-age tale that intertwines two timelines."

Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson will star alongside Edgar-Jones as the films two leading men, while David Strathairn will play Tom Milton and Ahna O'Reilly will play Ma.

Reese Witherspoon is among the film’s producers

Reese Witherspoon, who selected Owens’ novel for her book club in 2018, is among the film’s producers.

Sharing a clip of the trailer featuring her new song 'Carolina' on Instagram, Taylor Swift wrote that she got "got absolutely lost" in the novel when she read it years ago.

"As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible Daisy Edgar-Jones and produced by the brilliant Reese Witherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side."

Swift said she wanted to create something "haunting and ethereal" to match the "mesmerizing story."

"You’ll hear it fully soon," she promised, urging fans to check out the trailer for now.