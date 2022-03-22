Opera returns to Lismore for the Blackwater Valley festival in May

With the return of summer festivals comes not just the re-emergence of field-borne rock and pop weekenders, but also genre festivals and regional events - including Lismore, Co. Waterford's Blackwater Valley Opera Festival, running from May 31 to June 6.

Toplined by a production of Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice, conducted by Peter Whelan and directed by David Bolger, the festival will also feature classical music recitals and concerts, schools and free events, as well as dining experiences at area venues.