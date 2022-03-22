Opera returns to Lismore for the Blackwater Valley festival in May

With the return of summer festivals comes not just the re-emergence of field-borne rock and pop weekenders, but also genre festivals and regional events - including Lismore, Co. Waterford's Blackwater Valley Opera Festival, running from May 31 to June 6.
Toplined by a production of Gluck’s, conducted by Peter Whelan and directed by David Bolger, the festival will also feature classical music recitals and concerts, schools and free events, as well as dining experiences at area venues.
happens in the splendour of Lismore Castle from June 1-5, starring Kelli-Ann Masterson, Meili Li, and Aoife Gibney; with music by the Irish Baroque Orchestra and the BVOF Chorus, and dancers from CoisCéim Dance Theatre.
Other highlights include concerts at Dromore Yard, including Maurice Steger and Friends, Daniele Caminiti and Mauro Valli, pianist Giovanni Bellucci, and the Irish Baroque Orchestra - all under the artistic direction of Peter Whelan.
Free open-air recitals will continue, with performances in Lismore, Youghal, Dungarvan and Fermoy - free to attend, but must be booked in advance on the festival's website. Similar events will also happen at Lismore Castle, Salterbridge House, St Carthage’s Cathedral, Villierstown Church and Tourin House.
Added to the billing for 2022 is a 'Singing Schools' programme in conjunction with Music Generation Waterford, for local primary schools, joining the 'Discover Opera' trail and Opera Dress Rehearsal production for second-level school groups.
Dining and hospitality will have a role to play, with special meals at Lismore Castle and Dromore Yard, served up in the latter by Chef Colin Hennessy.
