Cork author Danielle McLaughlin shortlisted for €100,000 Dublin Literary Prize

Cork author Danielle McLaughlin has been shortlisted for the 2022 DUBLIN Literary Award — one of the literary world's most lucrative prizes.

The winning author of the annual prize receives €100,000 — or, if the book has been translated, €75,000, with the remaining €25,000 going to the translator.

Donoughmore-based McLaughlin is the only Irish author to make the 2022 shortlist. Fellow Irish authors Megan Nolan, Sarah Crossan and Donal Ryan were longlisted for the prize.

There are five other works nominated for the 2022 prize including;

Remote Sympathy by Catherine Chidgey (New Zealand)

At Night All Blood is Black by David Diop (France)

The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi (Nigeria)

Noopiming: The Cure for White Ladies by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson (Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg)

The Art of Losing by Alice Zeniter (France)

Dublin Literary Award shortlist 2022.

Librarians and readers from some 40 public libraries across the world played a part in selecting the nominations for this year’s DUBLIN Literary Award, with McLaughlin’s novel, The Art of Falling, the only debut novel to make the shortlist.

The former solicitor has already landed a number of lucrative literary prizes for her short stories including the Sunday Times Audible Short Story Award in 2019, worth £30,000 and the Windham-Campbell Prize, worth $165,000 for her short story A Partial Light of the Saved.

A six-member international judging panel, which includes Dublin author Sinéad Moriarty and Cork-born Professor of English Clíona Ní Ríordáin, will select the 27th winner of the DUBLIN Literary award - formerly known as the Impac Prize - which will be announced by Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland on May 19 as part of the opening day of International Literature Festival Dublin.

Speaking as the shortlist was announced, Dublin City Librarian, Mairéad Owens commended the judging panel saying the stories selected present "the breadth of human thought, endurance and response during tense and challenging moments in life.”

“This year’s shortlist is an affecting one for readers, encouraging us to experience a sense of other realities. Each book is worthy of our attention."

Previous winners of the prize include Mexican author Valeria Luiselli for Lost Children Archive, Anna Burns for Milkman, and The Master by Colm Toibín.