The Simpsons pay tribute to Derry Girls

They've made it — the Derry Girls have been given a shoutout in a new episode of The Simpsons.
In a new episode of the iconic American sitcom, Homer takes the family's dog Santa's Little Helper to an ice-cream parlour in Springfield called 'Dairy Girls Ice Cream.'
The shopfront is a reference to Lisa McGee's Derry Girls — confirmed by The Simpsons Executive Producer Matt Selman on Twitter on Sunday.
Responding to the shout-out, McGee tweeted 'I. Am. Dead' with Selman responding, 'It's the least we could do!'
I. Am. dead https://t.co/HNBqQoZ8kD— Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) March 20, 2022
On St Patrick's Day, Channel 4 offered a glimpse at the third and final series of Derry Girls.
Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn all appear in the trailer for the final season, and we can already tell it's going to be a cracker.
No word yet on when the final series is due to air — we'll let you know when we know.