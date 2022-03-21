The Simpsons pay tribute to Derry Girls

Creator Lisa McGee tweeted 'I. Am. Dead' in response 
The ice-cream parlour is a reference to Derry Girls

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 09:40
Nicole Glennon

They've made it — the Derry Girls have been given a shoutout in a new episode of The Simpsons.

In a new episode of the iconic American sitcom, Homer takes the family's dog Santa's Little Helper to an ice-cream parlour in Springfield called 'Dairy Girls Ice Cream.'

The Dairy Girls Ice Cream shopfront in Springfield
The Dairy Girls Ice Cream shopfront in Springfield

The shopfront is a reference to Lisa McGee's Derry Girls — confirmed by The Simpsons Executive Producer Matt Selman on Twitter on Sunday.

Responding to the shout-out, McGee tweeted 'I. Am. Dead' with Selman responding, 'It's the least we could do!'

On St Patrick's Day, Channel 4 offered a glimpse at the third and final series of Derry Girls.

Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn all appear in the trailer for the final season, and we can already tell it's going to be a cracker.

No word yet on when the final series is due to air — we'll let you know when we know.

