Tuesday TV tips: Celebrity Bake Off and a look at the latest Home of the Year entries

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

Channel 4, 8pm

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

Matt Lucas is going to be one of the contestants. In the first episode though he’s in his usual role as he welcomes Laura Whitmore, Taskmaster’s Alex Horne, presenter Emma Willis, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, and one-time Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison.

Competitors also include international broadcaster Annie Macmanus (better known as Annie Mac); actor and children's author Ben Miller; broadcaster Clara Amfo; award-winning comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble; singer-songwriter and UN environment ambassador Ellie Goulding; singer-songwriter Example, choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone; actress Katherine Kelly; actor, writer and comedian Mawaan Rizwan; Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah; judge, presenter and dancer Motsi Mabuse; comedian, writer and TV presenter Ruby Wax; TV presenter Sophie Morgan; actress Tracy-Ann Oberman; and comedian and musician Yung Filly.

Home of the Year

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Home of the Year: Kate and Shane Byrne, Wicklow

Niamh Peare an architect and interior designer and James Peare an engineer, and their two daughters live in a 1970s home with modern refurbishment in Dublin. Kate, her husband Shane Byrne and their son, live in a 150-year-old farmhouse with modern extension in Co Wicklow. Kerry Devlin lives in a 1980s chalet style bungalow in Belfast with her husband Nicky and their twin boys.

This Is Going to Hurt

BBC One, 9.10pm

The series comes to a conclusion tonight. Adam (Ben Whishaw) is preparing to face the tribunal panel that will determine his career, and must decide whether to tell the truth or lie to save his job.

Radio

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: It’s another dive into the session archives tonight with live in-studio performances by The Immediate (2006), Meljoann (2020), Scary Eire (1993), and Engine Alley (1995).

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The weeknight arts magazine talks to Pat Collins about his latest documentary Songs of the Open Road.