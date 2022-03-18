Bank Holiday Friday TV Tips: Comic Relief and plenty movie action this evening

Comic Relief

BBC One, 7pm

Lenny Henry hosts the three-hour comedy special and will be joined by the likes of Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon, and David Tennant. There will be hilarious sketches, live performances, big surprises and stunning music acts — among the highlights are a special edition of The Repair Shop with Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and Judi Dench, and Kylie Minogue joins forces with the cast of hit BBC sitcom Ghosts in a one-off sketch.

The Last Stand

Virgin Media One, 9pm

The sheriff of a small town on the Mexican border tries to stop a drug lord from fleeing the US. Action thriller, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Johnny Knoxville.

Knives Out

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

The apparent suicide of a wealthy crime novelist is investigated by a private detective. Comedy mystery, starring Daniel Craig and Chris Evans.

Split

RTÉ2, 10pm

After being abducted by a kidnapper with multiple personalities, three young women are engaged in a fight for survival. Thriller, with James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Sport

Soccer: SSE Airtricity League premier Division, Drogheda United v Dundalk (ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2).

We Crashed

Apple TV+

In 2010, The We Company, later re-branded as WeWork, was founded. The idea behind it was to provide flexible shared workspaces for startups and other companies. Nine years later the company's value plummeted, resulting in a loss of more than $2billion in the first quarter of 2021. Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto play founders Rebecca and Adam Neumann, with the plot focusing as much on their love affair as their business dealings. O-T Fagbenle, Kyle Marvin and America Ferrera co-star.

Windfall

Netflix

Windfall: Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons and Jason Segel

Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins, Jason Segel and Omar Leyva join forces for a tense psychological thriller directed by Collins' real-life husband, Charlie McDowell, son of famed British actor Malcolm and American star Mary Steenburgen. The tale takes place in the holiday home of a tech billionaire. A mystery man breaks into it while its owner is away, but when he and his wife return for a last-minute getaway, matters soon get out of hand — not least because of the arrogant mogul's attitude.

Fresh

Disney+

Comedy horror with Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Noa, who is instantly smitten with Steve (Sebastian Stan) after meeting him while out shopping. All seems to go well until they go away for a romantic weekend — during which Steve reveals he has rather unusual appetites... Be warned, this isn't one for the faint-hearted.