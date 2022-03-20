Five Things for the Week Ahead: Bridgerton is back, and Blindboy comes to Cork...

1|film|

The Power of the Dog

Triskel Christchurch, Cork; Weds March 23

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee star in a psychological tale of torture and love. Winner of Best Film at this year's BAFTAs, and nominated for next weekend's 2022 Oscars in Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Editing and Original Music Score.

2|streaming|

Bridgerton

Netflix; season 2 available from Friday March 25

The second series of the alternate-history romance series that stars Nicola Coughlan as the gossip-columnist narrator premieres on the US streaming giant.

3|live music|

Sorcha Richardson

Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Weds Mar 23; Dolan's, Limerick, Thurs Mar 24; Róisín Dubh, Galway, Fri Mar 25

From Ireland to Brooklyn and back, singer-songwriter Sorcha Richardson knows a thing or two about hitting the road, so a small post-Covid tour ahead of a March 31 gig at Dublin's Academy will come as no bother.

4|live podcast|

The Blindboy Podcast

Cork Opera House; Fri March 25, Sat March 26

The Limerick performance artist and podcaster brings his beloved 'podcast hugs' back to the Opera House for conversation, craic and possible hot takes. Dog bless.

5|new album|

Placebo - Never Let Me Go

Streaming services and major record shops

The eighth long-player from the UK alt-rock veterans is their first as a duo - seeing them continue to plough their furrow of introspection and tension.