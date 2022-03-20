Five Things for the Week Ahead: Bridgerton is back, and Blindboy comes to Cork...

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee star in a psychological tale of torture and love. Winner of Best Film at this year's BAFTAs, and nominated for next weekend's 2022 Oscars in Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Editing and Original Music Score.
The second series of the alternate-history romance series that stars Nicola Coughlan as the gossip-columnist narrator premieres on the US streaming giant.
From Ireland to Brooklyn and back, singer-songwriter Sorcha Richardson knows a thing or two about hitting the road, so a small post-Covid tour ahead of a March 31 gig at Dublin's Academy will come as no bother.
The Limerick performance artist and podcaster brings his beloved 'podcast hugs' back to the Opera House for conversation, craic and possible hot takes. Dog bless.
The eighth long-player from the UK alt-rock veterans is their first as a duo - seeing them continue to plough their furrow of introspection and tension.