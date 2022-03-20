Five Things for the Week Ahead: Bridgerton is back, and Blindboy comes to Cork...

Plus: Sorcha Richardson hits the road, and Placebo's new album sees them return as a duo
Five Things for the Week Ahead: Bridgerton is back, and Blindboy comes to Cork...

Clockwise: Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton; Benedict Cumberbatch in Power of the Dog; Blindboy Boatclub does two nights at Cork Opera House. 

Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 08:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1|film|

The Power of the Dog

Triskel Christchurch, Cork; Weds March 23

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee star in a psychological tale of torture and love. Winner of Best Film at this year's BAFTAs, and nominated for next weekend's 2022 Oscars in Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Editing and Original Music Score.

2|streaming|

Bridgerton

Netflix; season 2 available from Friday March 25

The second series of the alternate-history romance series that stars Nicola Coughlan as the gossip-columnist narrator premieres on the US streaming giant.

3|live music|

Sorcha Richardson

Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Weds Mar 23; Dolan's, Limerick, Thurs Mar 24; Róisín Dubh, Galway, Fri Mar 25

From Ireland to Brooklyn and back, singer-songwriter Sorcha Richardson knows a thing or two about hitting the road, so a small post-Covid tour ahead of a March 31 gig at Dublin's Academy will come as no bother.

4|live podcast|

The Blindboy Podcast

Cork Opera House; Fri March 25, Sat March 26

The Limerick performance artist and podcaster brings his beloved 'podcast hugs' back to the Opera House for conversation, craic and possible hot takes. Dog bless.  

5|new album|

Placebo - Never Let Me Go

Streaming services and major record shops

The eighth long-player from the UK alt-rock veterans is their first as a duo - seeing them continue to plough their furrow of introspection and tension.

Read More

Gael force: Irish-language films are having a moment... here's why 

More in this section

Watch: New trailer offers first look at final series of Derry Girls Watch: New trailer offers first look at final series of Derry Girls
Film Review: Wolf is a distressing tale of conversion therapy Film Review: Wolf is a distressing tale of conversion therapy
Film Review: Deep Water explores psychological warfare and infidelity Film Review: Deep Water explores psychological warfare and infidelity
#Unwind
<p>Imelda May on the Tommy Tiernan Show</p>

Tommy Tiernan Show review: Imelda May says a good gig is 'a beautiful one-night stand'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices