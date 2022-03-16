Giant Granny does Pana: Cork Community Art Link unveils its Paddy's Day parade float

The massive grandmother acts as a symbol of everyday heroism, and the resilience of Cork City
Giant Granny does Pana: Cork Community Art Link unveils its Paddy's Day parade float

One of the Cork Community Art Link's St Patrick's Day showpieces with Kate Mehegan. 

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 14:44
Mike McGrath Bryan

In towns all over the country and cities all over the world, people will take to the streets for the first time in two years to celebrate St Patrick's Day, marking the occasion with the traditional parade and other events.

Cork will be no exception, as 50,000 people are expected for a huge parade boasting dozens of floats made with the input of hundreds of community, private, and public groups, including Cork Community Art Link. 

Members of the COPE Foundation, working on the project's contributions to tomorrow's Patrick's Day parade at the Art Link's Blackpool workshop.
Members of the COPE Foundation, working on the project's contributions to tomorrow's Patrick's Day parade at the Art Link's Blackpool workshop.

The community arts group will be parading a massive Granny, a mechanised biplane, and other attractions assembled by a dedicated team of volunteers and performers, including Aisling Community Access Programme Blackpool, Cope Foundation YMCA, National Learning Network (Skills for Life and Directions), Cork City Firebirds, as well as students from UCC Department of Theatre.

"The concept of creating a giant float of an elderly woman is based on the idea of taking the great matriarchal grandmother as our hero", says Cork Community Art Link's Úna Hennessy. "She is a woman who has survived the many challenges and difficulties life has thrown at her, with a strong sense of humour and a tough outer shell.

Podge Daly (top) and Simon Boschel (bottom) hard at work on their contribution to the Patrick's Day parade.
Podge Daly (top) and Simon Boschel (bottom) hard at work on their contribution to the Patrick's Day parade.

"The biplane represents the freedom and travel that have been denied to us for the past couple of years with Covid. Taking the plane out onto the streets and operating it is a sign of renewal and moving forward, bringing forth possibilities and much-needed glimpses of more joyous and adventurous days ahead."

The floats and other attractions were assembled at the Art Link's Lido facility in Blackpool, and its warehouse workshop on Dublin Hill.

Read More

Return of Cork City parade 'that people know and love'

More in this section

'Holding' review: West Cork murder mystery feels real and neatly avoids Oirishness 'Holding' review: West Cork murder mystery feels real and neatly avoids Oirishness
27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals Jane Campion apologises for ‘thoughtless’ comment about Williams sisters
British Academy Film Awards 2022 - Arrivals - London 'Lots of tasty items': Laura Whitmore reveals similarities between Love Island and Bake Off
<p>The Staves play Cork, Dublin, Galway and Limerick in March. </p>

The Staves: 'There is something special about a sibling harmony' 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices