Giant Granny does Pana: Cork Community Art Link unveils its Paddy's Day parade float

In towns all over the country and cities all over the world, people will take to the streets for the first time in two years to celebrate St Patrick's Day, marking the occasion with the traditional parade and other events.
Cork will be no exception, as 50,000 people are expected for a huge parade boasting dozens of floats made with the input of hundreds of community, private, and public groups, including Cork Community Art Link.
The community arts group will be parading a massive Granny, a mechanised biplane, and other attractions assembled by a dedicated team of volunteers and performers, including Aisling Community Access Programme Blackpool, Cope Foundation YMCA, National Learning Network (Skills for Life and Directions), Cork City Firebirds, as well as students from UCC Department of Theatre.
"The concept of creating a giant float of an elderly woman is based on the idea of taking the great matriarchal grandmother as our hero", says Cork Community Art Link's Úna Hennessy. "She is a woman who has survived the many challenges and difficulties life has thrown at her, with a strong sense of humour and a tough outer shell.
"The biplane represents the freedom and travel that have been denied to us for the past couple of years with Covid. Taking the plane out onto the streets and operating it is a sign of renewal and moving forward, bringing forth possibilities and much-needed glimpses of more joyous and adventurous days ahead."
The floats and other attractions were assembled at the Art Link's Lido facility in Blackpool, and its warehouse workshop on Dublin Hill.
- Thursday's St Patrick's Day parade begins at 1pm on South Mall in the City Centre
- A full line-up of festivities across the four-day festival weekend can be found at www.corkcity.ie/en/cork-st-patricks-festival/.