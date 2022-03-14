The TV adaptation of Graham Norton’s Holding premieres today: Here's what you need to know

The television adaptation of Graham Norton’s first novel Holding will premiere on ITV tonight at 9pm. Here’s what you need to know.

What is the plot of the Holding series?

The series’ story ark will follow the 2016 book’s plot, which has been adapted for the small screen by former EastEnders boss Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan. Based in a fictional West Cork town, the drama kicks off when the remains of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke are discovered. Sergeant PJ Collins is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career, and he finally has to connect with the village he has tried hard to avoid. ITV says it is “darkly funny” and “inherently Irish.”

All is not calm in the quaint village of Duneen… there has been a murder 😱



An adaptation of Graham Norton's bestselling novel, directed by Kathy Burke, ‘Holding’ is darkly funny 💀



Starts tonight, 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.@grahnort @KathyBurke #Holding pic.twitter.com/NIlJAuatoe — ITV (@ITV) March 14, 2022

Who will star?

The show features a host of Irish actors including Game of Thrones’ Conleth Hill in the lead role of Seargent PJ Collins, Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney, Peaky Blinders’ Charlene McKenna, Normal People’s Clinton Liberty and My Left Foot Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker. Irish Examiner columnist and comedian Eleanor Tiernan will also star, as will online sensation Michael Fry.

Siobhan McSweeney as Bríd Riordan in the upcoming TV adaptation of 'Holding' by Graham Norton. Picture: Conor Horgan

Where was it filmed?

The series was predominately filmed in Drimoleague in West Cork - Sergeant PJ Collins’ house was nearby Castletownshend.

How many episodes will there be?

It is billed as a four-part series.

When will it air in Ireland?

Holding will soon be broadcast in Ireland on Virgin Media Television – we'll let you know the date as soon as we get it.