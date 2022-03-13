Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dies aged 71

Hurt won the best actor Oscar in 1985 for Kiss of the Spider Woman, in which he had played a gay man who shares a cell with a with a political prisoner in Brazil
William Hurt won the best actor Oscar in 1985 for Kiss of the Spider Woman. File Picture

Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 21:57
Andrew Pulver (The Guardian)

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt, star of Kiss of the Spider Woman and Body Heat, has died aged 71.

Deadline reported an announcement by Hurt’s son Will: “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. 

"He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes.” 

Variety said that a family friend confirmed the news.

Hurt won the best actor Oscar in 1985 for Kiss of the Spider Woman, in which he had played a gay man who shares a cell with a with a political prisoner in Brazil. 

He received further Oscar nominations for best actor for Children of a Lesser God and Broadcast News.

- The Guardian

