Friday TV Tips: Tony Connelly's firsthand account of what he's seen in Kyiv

A Shih Tzu arrives at the shelter in a sorry state; and there’s a race to save orphaned newborn kittens.
A former military police investigator takes on the case of a random shooting for which an army sniper has been framed. Action thriller, with Tom Cruise and Rosamund Pike.
Former Presidents of Ireland, Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese will speak together about the war in Ukraine.
RTÉ Europe Editor, Tony Connelly saw first-hand how a vibrant city overnight turned to one where terror, confusion and panic reigned. Tony will discuss the scenes he saw first-hand on the streets of Kyiv while broadcasting from a bunker where parents and children sought refuge.
Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson will join Ryan from Nashville to talk about their new novel 'Run Rose Run' and why they’re both extremely passionate about encouraging children to read from a young age.
Plus, there will be music from Dublin pop artist Aimée who will perform her newest single 'Nobody Else'.
Six Nations Rugby:v , ko 8pm, RTÉ2
Based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, this new limited series from Apple stars Samuel L Jackson in the title role and boasts a strong supporting cast (including Dominique Fishback, Walton Goggins and Marsha Stephanie Blake). Ptolemy Grey is a lonely nonagenarian whose failing, dementia-addled memory leaves him feeling detached and confused. However, the arrival of orphaned teen carer Robyn (Fishback) coincides with a new treatment that temporarily restores some clarity for the old man - leading to more questions than answers, as a decades-old mystery re-emerges.
Netflix
Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo lead a cast which includes Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldana in this big-budget sci-fi fantasy adventure.
Adam Reed (Reynolds) travels back in time to enlist the help of his younger self. The stakes? Adam wants to help his late father. This is a surprisingly tender and moving family melodrama, whose mind-bending sci-fi elements are secondary to the human story at its heart.
Writer Colin Barrett discusses his new book , a second collection of short stories from a nascent presence in the genre.
The National Symphony Orchestra and chief conductor Jaime Martin bring us Richard Strauss’s ; a world premiere by Irish composer Emma O’Halloran; and pianist Hugh Tinney performs by Mozart.