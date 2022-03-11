Friday TV Tips: Tony Connelly's firsthand account of what he's seen in Kyiv

Time travel with The Adam Project; Tony Connelly will talk about what he saw in Kyiv; Aimée's dad is definitely staying in this evening to watch her perform her latest single; and Dolly Parton chats about her novel collaboration with James Patterson

Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

The Shelter: Animal SOS

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

A Shih Tzu arrives at the shelter in a sorry state; and there’s a race to save orphaned newborn kittens.

Jack Reacher

Virgin Media One, 9pm

A former military police investigator takes on the case of a random shooting for which an army sniper has been framed. Action thriller, with Tom Cruise and Rosamund Pike.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Former Presidents of Ireland, Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese will speak together about the war in Ukraine.

RTÉ Europe Editor, Tony Connelly saw first-hand how a vibrant city overnight turned to one where terror, confusion and panic reigned. Tony will discuss the scenes he saw first-hand on the streets of Kyiv while broadcasting from a bunker where parents and children sought refuge.

Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson will join Ryan from Nashville to talk about their new novel 'Run Rose Run' and why they’re both extremely passionate about encouraging children to read from a young age.

Plus, there will be music from Dublin pop artist Aimée who will perform her newest single 'Nobody Else'.

Sport

Six Nations Rugby: Wales v France, ko 8pm, RTÉ2

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Apple TV+

Based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, this new limited series from Apple stars Samuel L Jackson in the title role and boasts a strong supporting cast (including Dominique Fishback, Walton Goggins and Marsha Stephanie Blake). Ptolemy Grey is a lonely nonagenarian whose failing, dementia-addled memory leaves him feeling detached and confused. However, the arrival of orphaned teen carer Robyn (Fishback) coincides with a new treatment that temporarily restores some clarity for the old man - leading to more questions than answers, as a decades-old mystery re-emerges.

The Adam Project

Netflix

The Adam Project: Walker Scobell as Young Adam and Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam. Picture: Doane Gregory/Netflix
The Adam Project: Walker Scobell as Young Adam and Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam. Picture: Doane Gregory/Netflix

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo lead a cast which includes Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldana in this big-budget sci-fi fantasy adventure.

Adam Reed (Reynolds) travels back in time to enlist the help of his younger self. The stakes? Adam wants to help his late father. This is a surprisingly tender and moving family melodrama, whose mind-bending sci-fi elements are secondary to the human story at its heart.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Colin Barrett discusses his new book Homesickness, a second collection of short stories from a nascent presence in the genre.

Lyric Live, Lyric FM, 7pm: The National Symphony Orchestra and chief conductor Jaime Martin bring us Richard Strauss’s Ein Heldenleben; a world premiere by Irish composer Emma O’Halloran; and pianist Hugh Tinney performs Piano Concerto No 24 by Mozart.

