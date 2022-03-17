St Patrick's Day TV Tips: "I'll just slip into something a little less comfortable" — Brendan Gleeson in The Guard

And a special Late Late Show in honour of St Patrick's Day this evening
The Guard starring Brendan Gleeson

Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

No, it's not Friday but it is St Patrick's Day so The Late Late Show is doing a live broadcast this evening. Ryan Tubridy will fly the Irish flag as he brings people together both at home and abroad for a celebration of Irish comedy, acting, traditional music and sport.

Kellie Harrington, Stephen Kenny, Moya Brennan & Clannad, Paul Noonan, Oliver Callan, Nava, Dan McCabe and many more are set to appear, while the Late Late Show St Patrick's Day Award will honour the people of Ukraine.

The Guard

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

A laidback Irish policeman finds his easygoing life disrupted by a drug-smuggling operation and an uptight FBI agent. Comedy thriller, starring Brendan Gleeson and Don Cheadle

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: A St Patrick’s Day special, featuring a discussion on the arts in the Decade of Commemoration, and the centenary of the State, including June Caldwell, Amanda Coogan, Paul Whitington, Conor Hanratty, and Joe Csibi.

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: The National Symphony Orchestra brings us two much-loved works by Shaun Davey, including Rita Connolly in Gráinne Mhaol, the story of the 16th-century pirate queen Gráinne O’Malley.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Following the singer’s untimely passing last month, Dan Hegarty presents highlights from a solo set from Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan, recorded in 2019 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

