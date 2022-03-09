Top 8: Green juices to celebrate St Patrick's Day

How can we celebrate St Patrick’s Day next week – by dying our rivers, our hair, wearing green t-shirts, socks? Or we can simply have a glass of something green. We looked at green drinks for this rundown – alcohol-free, maybe even nourishing, made from fruit and vegetables. Something we can drink at any time of day. To raise your game, serve it in a fancy glass and float a few microgreens on top to decorate.
With bottled smoothies, pasteurising may reduce nutrients, which is one disadvantage compared to making our own. But we still miss out on fibre, good for gut health, when homemade. Juices made from concentrate are processed more, so they are likely to lose more potential nutrients. Fresh, whole fruit is always best, but as drinks go, a smoothie is a satisfying mouthful, and if we get a small percentage of vitamins and minerals, it’s more than we gain from sugary, fizzy drinks.
While made with fruit, there’s still quite a lot of sugar in these drinks – on average 9% – so factor that in when thinking about other sugar-rich foods in a day.
A delicious silky avocado green smoothie from Jump Juice Bar is available from a range in shopping centres and markets nationwide and online at jumpjuicebar.com. Belfast-based Perfectly Pure juices are deliciously fresh and are available to order at www.instagram.com/perfectlypurejuices.