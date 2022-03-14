Monday TV Tips: Holding on for Graham Norton comedy this evening

More comedy with Alma's Not Normal; and housing features in this week's The Way We Were
Graham Norton's Holding on screens this evening; and more comedy with Alma's Not Normal

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Holding

UTV, 9pm

Holding is a four-parter based on Graham Norton’s best-selling debut novel and directed by Kathy Burke. Heading the cast list is Laurence Olivier-award and Tony award-winning Conleth Hill. There’s also Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker, Father Ted legend Pauline McLynn, and Siobhan McSweeney, best known as the acid-tongued Sister Michael in Derry Girls. Sergeant PJ Collins (Hill), is a gentle soul who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work. However, when the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career and is forced to connect with the village he has tried hard to avoid.

Alma's Not Normal

RTÉ 2, 9pm

Alma's Not Normal
Alma's Not Normal

Alma returns home after a break-up, only to discover her mother has been sectioned for arson. Comedy pilot, written by and starring Sophie Willan.

The Way We Were

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A look at the recent history of Irish housing, from the idealistic Garden City movement of the 1930s and '40s to the socially destructive high-rise projects of the 1960s and 70s

Radio

Binneas Béil, R na G, 3pm: Róisín Reimagined, with Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and the Irish Chamber Orchestra, is presenter Áine Hensey’s Album of the Week. Recorded live last year at Kilkenny Arts Festival.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The arts magazine launches the RTÉ Short Story prize, with judges Lisa McInerney, Eilís Ní Dhuibhne, and Ferdia Mac Anna; Ruth Barton on My Cousin Vinny at 30; author Karen Joy Fowler on new book Booth.

Someone Like Me, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Zoe Gilmartin is a young carer from Bonniconlon, Co Mayo, who has cared for her younger brother Sean since she was small — here, she meets former Young Carer of The Year Shauna Tighe, who is now studying to become a nurse.

Holding: West Cork on show as first trailer for series based on Graham Norton's book released

<p>Clinton Liberty and Conleth Hill in Holding Picture: ITV</p>

