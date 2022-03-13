Sunday TV Tips: Win a million with Dara O Briain

and Dermot Bannon is in Tipperary for Room to Improve 
Dara O Briain hosts new quiz show with a chance to win a million

Sun, 13 Mar, 2022
Caroline Delaney

One and Six Zeros

Channel 4, 6pm

In this new series, Irish comedian Dara O Briain welcomes a team of three players who are just seven questions away from winning £1,000,000. Each correct answer locks in a digit, but a wrong one will wipe an all-important zero from their prize fund. Contestants can swap a question, but that will also decrease the prize fund.

British Academy Film Awards 2022

BBC One, 7pm

No Time to Die is in the running for five awards, including Outstanding British Film. Dune leads the pack with 11, with The Power of the Dog and the Kenneth Branagh-directed Belfast tied for second place with eight each. Those three movies will be battling it out with Don’t Look Up and Licorice Pizza for the coveted Best Film. Kerry actress Jessie Buckley has made the Bafta’s Best Actress in a Supporting Role line-up for The Lost Daughter.

Room to Improve

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Dermot travels to Thurles in Co Tipperary to transform the home of Jim and Mary Moloney. Dermot has a challenge as the budget is restrictive but really wants Jim and Mary to be happy with their forever home
Jim and Mary Moloney in Tipperary want to do a deep retrofit of their home and bring it up to the 21st century — they built it 30 years ago and have not really changed it in any way since 1990.

RTÉ Choice Music Prize

RTÉ2, 11pm

Bláthnaid Treacy presents highlights of the 17th annual RTÉ Choice Music Prize which celebrates the best in Irish recorded music.

Sport

GAA: Football league division one: Tyrone v Dublin (throw-in 3.45pm, TG4).

Radio

The Lyric Feature, LyricFM, 6pm: Danny Boy: Mary Brophy travels to the heartland of Irish-America to tell the story of one of the diaspora’s iconic ballads — first published in New York City in 1913 by English lyricist Frederic Weatherly.

